The 90s animated series X-Men and The Incredible Hulk land on Disney +

Disney + ‘s French catalog has had problems launching since the platform launched last April. When we can certainly enjoy almost all Marvel films except for the most recent works, Disney and other Star Wars films, the lack of variety is clearly felt. The release of the December catalog, however, could bring a breath of fresh air with some nice surprises.

Nostalgia when you hold us

Disney + has released its new products calendar for December. A message that will surely delight both the nostalgic among us and the animated series the most. These newcomers include primarily the animated series X-Men, which aired in five seasons and 76 episodes between 1992 and 1997.

The other addition is the catalog addition to the first season of The Incredible Hulk, which aired from 1996 to 1997. The second season, however, won’t be available for reasons unknown, but no doubt it should be on the tip of your nose later. The main quality of this animated series is that it had the voice of Lou Ferrigno to overtake the green giant. As a reminder, Lou Ferrigno had already embodied the character of Hulk in the live-action television series of the 1970s and 1980s, in which he gave his imposing muscles.

As for the other posts on the streaming service, fans can enjoy the arrival of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the long-awaited Mulan in particular, on December 4th. However, the Covid-19 crisis, which was originally planned in French cinemas in March 2020, is over, forcing Disney to release its film on its VOD platform. A very nice program, put together by the little mouse with big ears who acted as Santa Claus before his time.