The 8 New Marvel TV Shows On Disney Plus To Watch Out For!!

The Marvel cinematic universe is packed with many great movies and shows that leave you with an urge for more. If you’re not familiar with Marvel TV shows, they’re basically adaptations of Marvel comics that tell individual stories with a different cast and setting than what you see on the big screen. With 8 new Marvel TV shows on Disney Plus, now is a great time to get caught up!

A whole host of Marvel TV shows are on the way; so, fasten your seat belts and get ready to enjoy the best cinematic experience.

A Guide to the 8 New Marvel TV Shows on Disney Plus

Here’s a quick rundown of the 8 new Marvel TV shows on Disney Plus. There are a bunch of new TV shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so get ready and choose whatever option you feel like.

1. Ms. Marvel

The show follows the adventures of Kamala Khan, a Muslim teenager who becomes the new Captain Marvel after her father is killed and her mother becomes ill. Kamala Khan is a strong and inspiring character to who everyone can relate. She struggles with balancing her life as a teenager and being captain of the Avengers, but she never gives up.

The show will also feature other superheroes like Spider-Man and Daredevil. These characters will help to teach kids about Islam and dispel myths about the faith. Marvel Television is committed to creating positive representations of Muslims in the media, which is important given the current climate of hate and bigotry against Muslims. This new series is sure to be a hit with comic book fans and viewers alike.

2. Agatha Harkness Spinoff

The show will follow Harkness as she tries to solve mysteries in 1920s Scotland. It is unknown whether or not any of the other Marvel TV shows will be affected by this new show. However, it is expected that Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will crossover with the new show.

What will mainly attract viewers is its stunning graphics and compelling storyline, making it one of the best and new marvel TV shows on Disney Plus.

3. Armor Wars

Marvel’s “Armor Wars” is a new TV show that will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The show follows the story of two teams of superheroes who must team up to stop an evil scientist who has created powerful weapons that can destroy entire cities.

One of the main characters in “Armor Wars” is Iron Man, who is played by actor Jason Statham. Iron Man is a character who has been featured in many Marvel movies and TV shows over the years. In “Armor Wars,” he teams up with another superhero, Spider-Man, to stop the scientist from destroying cities.

“Armor Wars” is a thrilling new TV show that will be sure to interest fans of Marvel movies and TV shows. It is scheduled to be released soon, and it is sure to be a big hit with viewers.

4. Daredevil

Marvel’s Daredevil, the new TV series based on the comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, is set to premiere on Disney Plus. Daredevil is a blind lawyer who battles crime using his enhanced senses and martial arts skills.

The series is produced by Marvel Television and stars Charlie Cox (Sherlock) as Matt Murdock, Deborah Ann Woll (The Witcher) as Karen Page, Vincent D’Onofrio (Boardwalk Empire) as Wilson Fisk, and more.

Fans of Marvel comics will love the gritty atmosphere of the new TV series. Daredevil is set in a world of darkness that echoes the themes of the comics. The showrunners have stated that they are not afraid to go dark with the story, which may attract viewers who are looking for a more serious take on superhero movies.

Marvel’s Daredevil has already received positive reviews from critics, who have praised its visual look and compelling plot. It is expected to be a huge hit with fans

5. Echo

Counted among the new marvel TV shows on Disney Plus Echo is based on a female superhero who has the power to control sound. She uses her powers to help people and fight crime. Echo was created by Marvel co-founder Stan Lee and artist Gene Colan.

This will be the first Marvel TV show to be entirely scripted by women. It is set in the same universe as the movies and comics, so fans of those genres will be happy to hear about it.

The cast of Echo includes Ming-Na Wen (Breaking Bad), EP Thompson (The OA), Werner Herzog (The Looming Tower), and Jess Weixler (Good Girls Revolt).

6. Ironheart

Ironheart is a new take on the classic Marvel character of the same name. The show follows Riri Williams, a teenage girl who is gifted with extraordinary strength and energy after a mysterious force strikes her.

Ironheart joins several other new Marvel TV shows that have been announced recently. These include Luke Cage, Daredevil, The Punisher, and Inhumans.

7. Loki Season 2

Loki is back and better than ever in the new season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The new season of Loki follows the god of mischief as he clashes with Agent Coulson and his team of superhumans, including Agent Ward, General Hale, and Agent Sitwell.

Loki was last seen in Season 1 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where he was imprisoned on the alien planet Maveth. In the Season 2 premiere, Loki escapes Maveth and joins forces with Phil Coulson and his team to stop Hydra from gaining control over Earth’s secrets and weapons.

8. She-Hulk

Marvel is bringing its new TV show She-Hulk to Disney Plus Hotstar. The series follows the adventures of She-Hulk, a superheroine who is also a lawyer.

It will be based on the Marvel comic book of the same name and is expected to be one of Marvel’s most popular new shows. It is sure to excite fans of the comics.

She-Hulk is one of Marvel’s most powerful superheroes. She can transform into a powerful Hulk form, and she is also very skilled in legal matters. Her story will be interesting to follow, and fans are sure to enjoy watching her adventures on TV.

Conclusion

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Marvel’s upcoming TV shows, and we here at SuperHeroHype couldn’t be more excited! From new takes on classic characters like Iron Man to brand-new series set in new corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this year has been full of surprises. So whether you’re just getting started on your journey through the MCU or you’re a longtime fan looking for something new to check out, these 8 new Marvel TV shows on Disney Plus are definitely worth your time.

