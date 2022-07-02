Compiling the guide of the best PC games 2022 is no small undertaking. The internet is packed with tons of options, turning a simple choice into a hectic task.

A Guide to the Top 8 PC Games 2022

2022 hasn’t wasted any time. Whether because of shifting release calendars, less reliance on the retail sphere, or delays from the pandemic, the early months of this year became a perfect storm of video game release mayhem.

1. Elden Ring

Let’s unroll the list with the much-anticipated game of the year, which is none other than the Elden Ring. It is an action role-playing game set in a new, original world. Players take control of a custom protagonist, who chooses from one of FromSoftware’s signature classes: swordsman, bowman, or sorcerer.

The game is described as a dark and epic adventure through an intertwining world of breathtaking landscapes and experiences. Since the story of the game is crafted by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, it’s surely not going to pull any punches.

2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The second-best game on the list is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The stunning graphics, thrilling gameplay, and impressive controls have made this game live up to the hype.

It is a role-playing game that was released in 2015. The player controls Geralt of Rivia, who is a professional monster hunter. The game takes place in the open world of the Continent, which is populated by humans, elves, dwarves, and other creatures.

The player can explore the world freely and take on various quests. The main story quest has Geralt searching for his missing daughter, Ciri. The game was very well-received by critics and won multiple awards.

3. Sniper Elite 5

It is a first-person shooter video game developed by Rebellion Developments. It is the fifth installment of the Sniper Elite series and was released worldwide for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on 14 February 2017.

The game features a variety of different weapons and equipment that can be used to take out enemies. It also has a stealth element to it, as players must be careful not to be seen by enemy soldiers.

It is set in the aftermath of World War II, in 1947, and follows Agent Karl Fairburne as he infiltrates Germany to stop the Soviets from stealing Nazi technology that could start a new arms race.

4. Ghostrunner

Ghostrunner is a game that puts you in the shoes of a cyberpunk ninja. You must use your agility and swordsmanship to take down enemies and progress through the game.

It is set in a future city that is full of obstacles and enemies. Along the way, you’ll have to contend with deadly obstacles and fierce adversaries. You will need to use your skills to navigate through the city and reach your goals.

The game is fast-paced and unforgiving but also rewards creative thinking and quick reflexes. With its cyberpunk setting and intense gameplay, Ghostrunner is sure to be a hit with gamers who are looking for something new and exciting.

5. Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 is a first-person, open-world survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. The player must scavenge for resources, craft weapons, and armor, and build shelters to survive.

The game also features a day/night cycle, with the daytime being relatively safe and the night being full of deadly zombies. The player must also choose between multiple factions, each with its own goals and objectives.

It features an open-world environment that players can explore and a variety of weapons and abilities that can be used to fight zombies.

6. God of War

God of War is a video game franchise created by David Jaffe at Sony’s Santa Monica Studio. It debuted in 2005 on the PlayStation 2 (PS2) video game console, and has become a flagship title for the PlayStation brand, consisting of eight games across multiple platforms with a ninth currently in development.

The story revolves around its protagonist Kratos, a Spartan warrior who serves the Olympian Gods. The first seven games follow his betrayal at the hands of Zeus, his subsequent quest for revenge, and eventual demise.

The eighth game, God of War (2018), takes place after Kratos’ ten-year journey to Scandinavia in search of his deceased wife and son.

7. Hitman 3

Hitman 3 is the latest entry in the Hitman series of stealth games. In it, players take on the role of Agent 47, a professional assassin who must complete a variety of contracts across the world.

The game features a large number of different weapons and gadgets that can be used to take out targets, as well as a variety of stealth mechanics that allow players to avoid detection.

Hitman 3 also includes a new co-op mode that allows players to team up and take on contracts together.

8. Doom: Eternal

Doom: Eternal is a first-person shooter game that was released in 2020. It is the fifth installment in the Doom series. The player takes on the role of the Doom Slayer, an ancient warrior who has been resurrected to save humanity from Hell.

The plot follows the Doom Slayer, an ancient warrior who returns to Earth to find it overrun by demons. The player fights their way through hordes of demons, using powerful weapons and abilities, to ultimately save the world.

