The 8 Best Horror Games With Creepy Dolls

A Guide to the 8 Best Horror Games with Creepiest Dolls

Here’s a quick rundown of the 8 best horror games with creepiest dolls ever. Check them out here and pick the one based on your preference.

1. The Doll House

One of the best horror games with creepy dolls is the Doll House. This game is set in a spooky house that is full of dolls. You play as a character who has been kidnapped by the doll house owner. As you explore the house, you will start to realize that all of the dolls are alive and are after your blood.

The doll house is full of dark and eerie rooms, and the dolls themselves are very creepy. They move and talk, and they want to kill you. The game also has a great atmosphere, and it will leave you feeling very scared.

2. Ceramic Soul

This game is set in a haunted house and features creepy dolls that come to life. You need to use your skills to avoid being killed by the dolls, and you can also use them to your advantage.

One of the best features of Ceramic Soul is its challenging gameplay. It will test your skills as you try to escape from the haunted house without being killed. The dolls are particularly powerful, so you need to be careful not to let them get you.

If you want to experience some truly spine-chilling horror games with creepy dolls, then Ceramic Soul is definitely worth playing.

3. Darkness Under My Bed

One of the best horror games with creepy dolls is Darkness Under My Bed. In this game, you play as a young girl who has to escape from the house. The Dolls are the main enemies in this game and they will try to scare you away from the house.

To defeat the Dolls, you need to use your flashlight to scare them away, or can also use your phone to call for help if you get scared. Darkness Under My Bed is an excellent game for horror fans who love creepy dolls.

4. Emily Wants to Play

Emily is always up for a scary game of horror. No matter what the setting, she’s ready to jump into the fray with her friends. And the best part is, there’s no better game than one with creepy dolls!

Released in 2015, this is a survival game where you play as a pizza delivery boy who got stuck in a haunted house with creepy, faceless, and mindless dolls.

5. The Doll Shop

If you’re looking for some scary games to play on Halloween, you should definitely check out The Doll Shop. This game is based in a creepy antique store where you play as the owner of the shop.

There are several different dolls that you can choose to add to your collection, and each one is special in its own way. Some of the dolls are creepy and scary, while others are just plain weird.

It’s up to you to decide which dolls to buy and put in your display case, and it’ll sure make for a spooky experience when players visit your store on Halloween night.

6. Noctambulant

Noctambulant is one of the best horror games with creepy dolls that you can play on your Android device. In this game, you play as a man who has been the victim of a cruel prank. The doll that was left for him in his car is alive and it wants to kill him. You must use all your cunning and strength to escape from the doll’s clutches.

Noctambulant is a scary game that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The doll in the game is able to move and attack you at will. You must use your weapons and skills to avoid being killed by the doll. If you are successful in escaping from the doll’s grasp, then you will be able to win the game.

7. Alisa

Alisa is a creepy doll that will haunt your dreams. It is one of the most disturbingly realistic horror dolls on the market. She features lifelike features and a creepy stare that will haunt your dreams.

Alisa comes with 8 different outfits, so you can customize her look to fit your unique personality. She also comes with a variety of accessories, such as a knife, to make her even more terrifying.

This doll is perfect for anyone who wants to explore their darker side. She’s sure to give you nightmares for weeks, if not months.

8. Spirit Hunter: Death Mark

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark is one of the best horror games with creepy dolls. In this game, you play as a hunter who must find and kill a powerful spirit. As you journey through the game, you will encounter terrifying dolls that will try to stop you.

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark features excellent graphics that make the doll characters look realistic and creepy. The game also has an eerie soundtrack that will send chills down your spine. You can play Spirit Hunter: Death Mark on your computer or mobile device.

Conclusion

That’s it!! If you love a good horror game, then you’ll surely find these eight options interesting and thrilling. All of them use creepy dolls as the main antagonist. From killer dolls that chase you down to spirits that haunt your dreams, these best horror games will send chills up your spine and keep you up all night. So what are you waiting for? Jump into one of these amazing games today!

