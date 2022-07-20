The 8 Best Card-Based Games On Steam

Steam is one of the most popular gaming platforms in the world, and it has a huge library of games to choose from. Among these games, card-based games are some of the well-appreciated. These games are ideal for all age groups, be they, kids or adults. So, if you’re looking for a good time with friends and family, or just want to relax and have some fun, be sure to check out these 8 best card-based games and pick any of them based on your taste and preference!

1. GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is one of the best card-based games on Steam. It is based on the popular Witcher video game series, and it features high-quality graphics and classic gameplay.

It is a fast-paced card game with a lot of strategies. You will need to use your cards wisely in order to defeat your opponents. You can also choose to play as Geralt, Ciri, or Yennefer, three of the most iconic characters from the Witcher video game series.

So, if you are a fan of card games, then you should definitely check out GWENT: The Witcher Card Game.

2. KARDS

KARDS is a card-based fighting game made by Arc System Works and published by Bandai Namco. It was released for the PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows platforms in Japan on February 2, 2019, and for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on February 16, 2019.

It’s also very user-friendly; there are no complicated rules or hidden secrets. If you’re looking for an addictive card-based game that will keep you entertained for hours on end, look no further than KARDS.

3. Dicey Dungeons

Dicey Dungeons is based on the dungeon crawler with dice mechanics that makes the game very exciting and challenging.

In each round in the game, players will roll dice to determine what actions they can take. These actions can include moving around the board, attacking enemies, or casting spells. The dice can also be used to modify the player’s character stats, which makes the game even more challenging.

The game is designed for two to four players, and it is perfect for those who love playing card-based games with friends. Dicey Dungeons is also very easy to learn and play, so anyone can join in on the fun.

4. Card Shark

If you’re looking for a card-based game that will keep you entertained for hours on end, look no further than Card Shark. This game is based on the classic game of sharks and minnows, but with a modern twist.

In Card Shark, you play as one of three characters: a shark, a minnow, or a middleman. Your goal is to accumulate as many points as possible by playing cards and flipping coins. Cards can be played either directly from your hand or by betting on other players in order to increase your chances of winning.

Card Shark offers an overwhelming amount of content, including different stages, levels, and bosses to conquer.

5. Griftlands

Griftlands is one of the best card-based games on Steam. It’s a fun and addictive game that will keep you entertained for hours on end.

Griftlands has you playing as one of three factions: pirates, traders, or anarchists. You must fight your way through the map by gathering resources, building up your faction, and defeating your opponents.

The controls are simple: you use your mouse to select cards from your hand and play them on the board. The goal is to defeat your opponent by playing cards that match their colors and capturing key locations on the map.

Griftlands is an excellent game that’s perfect for anyone who loves card games. It’s easy to learn and very addictive, so be sure to check it out if you’re looking for a good time.

6. Tainted Grail: Conquest

One of the best card-based games available on Steam is Tainted Grail: Conquest. This game is a fantasy battle game that is full of action and excitement. players can choose to fight as one of three different heroes, each with their own unique abilities and spells. The goal of the game is to defeat the enemy’s kingdom by playing cards against other players in battles.

The graphics are excellent and the gameplay is smooth and exciting. It’s one of the best card-based games available on Steam, and it’s definitely worth checking out!

7. Monster Train

There are a lot of great card-based games available on Steam, but one of the best is Monster Train. In this game, you play as a train driver trying to make it to the end of the track. The goal is to collect all the coins and avoid crashing into other trains.

The game is challenging and fun, and it’s worth checking out if you’re looking for a good card-based game. You can also find other great games like this one on Steam if you’re looking for something new to enjoy.

8. Slay the Spire

Slay the Spire is a strategy game that requires players to think about their moves carefully in order to defeat their opponents.

The game has a lot of different modes, each with its own set of rules. There’s classic mode, where players try to build the best deck possible and beat other players in ranked matches. There’s also a custom mode, where players can create their own decks and compete against others in tournaments. And finally, there’s a multiplayer mode, where players can challenge other players online.

Slay the Spire is a really fun game that requires a lot of strategies. It’s one of the best card-based games on Steam and is definitely worth checking out!

Conclusion

Looking for some fun and challenging card games to add to your Steam library? Look no further than this list of the 8 best card-based games listed above! From family-friendly titles like Slay the Spire and Griftlands, to more hardcore choices, these games will keep you occupied for a long while.

