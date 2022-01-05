The 79th edition of the Hollywood Golden Globes will not be televised

The Golden Globes ceremony won’t be televised (nor will it have stars)

NBC refused to air the 79th edition of the most famous awards on American television.

This problem is a great mystery.

The 79th edition of the Golden Globes is scheduled for January 9th (where it is not known). However, this year’s gala will be atypical to say the least, as there won’t be any celebrities presenting the statuettes and the event itself won’t be televised, reports Variety magazine.

It will be a much smaller ceremony, with pretty strict rules about Covid. “The event will have a limited number of guests and very strict protocols that not only include a full vaccination record, but also a booster dose and negative PCR test,” said an email from an agent who attended celebrities the big event gathers Hollywood events.

The last edition of the Golden Globes was already controversial. At that time, the organization was accused of a lack of ethics, low diversity in nominations and winners, or elitism. All of that turmoil has resulted in NBC, which normally airs the event, turning it down this year. With no other TV station coming to the fore, the future of the gala is currently uncertain.

Hoping to rehabilitate the image among viewers and Hollywood members themselves, the Golden Globes stated that the 79th edition “will reward not only the best achievements in television and film of 2021, but the importance of supporting Recognizes creatives from across the industry ”. The organization adds, “This year’s event will celebrate and honor a variety of community programs that encourage inclusive filmmakers and journalists to pursue their passion for storytelling.”

