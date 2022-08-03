The 7 Best New Social Media Platforms You Should Know About

Social media platforms are always changing and evolving, so it’s important to stay up-to-date with the latest trends. If you’re not using any of the top social media platforms, now is the time to start! In this article, we’ll introduce you to seven new social media platforms that you won’t want to miss. These platforms emerge to serve specific audiences and to offer something extraordinary. So, let’s get into them.

A Guide to the 7 New Social Media Platforms To Follow

Our experts have compiled the list of the 7 new social media platforms to add to your list. Check them out here and stay ahead of the curve.

1. Twitter Spaces

Launched in November 2020, Twitter Spaces is a new social media platform that is quickly gaining popularity. It lets users create communities around topics of their choice. You can join existing communities or create your own.

Twitter Spaces is perfect for small businesses that want to increase their social media presence. It’s also a great way to connect with customers and followers. Twitter Spaces makes it easy to manage your posts, schedule updates, and track engagement.

2. Spotify Greenroom

Spotify Greenroom lets musicians share their audio conversations with fans. Greenroom is similar to platforms like SoundCloud, where artists can share their music and carry out conversations with fans. However, Greenroom has several advantages over SoundCloud.

For one, it’s free to sign up and use. Additionally, all of the artistry on Greenroom is curated by Spotify staff, which gives the platform a higher quality level.

The goal of Greenroom is to give artists more control over their music and to make it easier for them to connect with their fans. It’s likely that this platform will become increasingly important as streaming services continue to dominate the music industry.

3. Twitch

Twitch is one of the widely-famous new social media platforms that allows users to broadcast live video gaming sessions. As of December 2021, there were 7.5 million active streamers. It has quickly become one of the most popular platforms for gamers, with over 30 million daily active users.

There are several reasons why Twitch is popular. First, it is free to use. Second, it is easy to broadcast your game sessions online. Finally, Twitch offers a variety of tools for broadcasters, including chat rooms and polls. This means that you can easily interact with your viewers during your live stream.

If you are interested in broadcasting your gaming sessions online, Twitch is an excellent option. It is fast growing in popularity and offers a variety of features that make it an exciting social media platform.

4. Discord

Discord is yet another latest social media platform to have on your radar. It has several features that make it a great choice for online communities and businesses.

One of the most important features of Discord is its voice and video chat feature. This allows users to communicate with each other in real-time, no matter where they are. This is great for businesses that want to keep track of customer feedback or communication between team members.

Another great feature of Discord is its server availability. Unlike other social media platforms, Discord servers are available all over the world. This makes it a great choice for businesses that want to expand their reach to new markets or customers.

All in all, Discord is a powerful social media platform that is growing in popularity. It has features that make it a great choice for online communities and businesses

5. Patreon

Patreon is one of the leading new social media platforms that allows artists and creators to receive financial support from their fans. Created in 2013, Patreon has quickly become one of the most popular platforms for creative people to receive financial backing.

It offers a range of different benefits for its users, including exclusive content and discounts on products and services. Creators can also earn money simply by donating their time to help other creators.

The platform is free to sign up for and access from any device. It has a low barrier to entry, making it perfect for anyone who wants to start or join a creative community.

6. BeReal

BeReal is a social media platform that provides a safe and private environment for users. It allows users to share photos, videos, and stories with each other without worrying about spamming or being judged.

The platform comes with a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to connect with friends and family. BeReal is a great social media platform for users who want to keep their online interactions safe and private.

It’s perfect for people who want to share personal moments without fear of judgment or spamming.

7. Triller

Triller lets you share photos, videos, and messages with your friends and family. It’s a great way to keep in touch with people who are important to you. Triller also has a built-in messaging system that lets you communicate with your friends and family without having to leave the app.

This is great if you want to stay on top of what’s happening in your life without having to switch between different apps. It is free to use and there are no ads or other annoying features. Moreover, Triller is a great alternative to traditional social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Conclusion

Social media has become an essential part of our lives, and it’s no surprise that there are now numerous platforms available to us to share our thoughts and experiences with the world. If you’re not using social media to its fullest potential, now might be a good time to start. Here are seven new social media platforms that you should be keeping your eye on.

So, which one do you love the most? Do let us know in the comment section below, we would love to hear from you!!

Also Read:

10 Best Social Media Trends 2022 to Follow