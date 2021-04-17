the 6 funniest anime in history

When we talk about anime, we often think of the successes of the Shonen, be it One Piece, Naruto, My Hero Academia or Attack on Titan. However, these are not the ones we’re going to talk about today as we present our top 6 of our favorite comic anime, the ones that made us take a break so certain passages made us laugh!

Please note: This selection is necessarily subjective and primarily represents the taste of the author. Because choosing means giving up, an anime will definitely be missing. We invite you to advise them warmly in the comments.

1 # Nichijou

We start very strongly with an anime whose gags are really powerful. Nichijou invites us into the not-so-magical world of crazy college students who are no less. The characters are adorable and the gags often hit the mark, as the situations are extremely parodied at their origin. Some will criticize it for a bit too “kawai” on the edges. If you loved Lucky Star we cannot miss Nichijou.

2 # Gintama

Again, we are talking about a cador of the genre. Gintama tells how a samurai land was occupied by aliens called Amantos. Even if it’s a Shonen like so many others, Gintama is known for his humor … especially. We mostly follow the adventures of poor broken fellows willing to do anything for money, which leads to lots of completely insane situations. Believe us, few anime can fit an entire episode into a toilet scene without being heavy.

3 # Detroit Metal City

The first of my little favorites on the list! Detroit Metal City tells neither more nor less than the daily life of a young musician who loves pop and disco … who finds himself without the intentional singer of one of the worst groups in death metal. And worst of all, he’s good at it! He is the only one who is able to pronounce the word “rape” (no need to translate the word …) 6 times in less than a second! Negishi is an adorable character who will make you laugh. Detroit Metal City’s humor largely depends on the situations and associated subplots, sprinkled with bold references to the music.

4 # Ouran Host Club

The Ouran Host Club tells the story of Fujioka Haruhi, a broke girl who joins Japan’s most delicious bahut. After breaking a vase worth more than 8 million yen, she must become the little dog of the group in charge of running the Ouran Hotel. The humor comes mostly from the supporting characters, each more bizarre than the other. Special mention should be made of the narcissistic twins, who are always on the verge of incest.

5 # Excel Saga

For many, this is the holy grail of absurd humor in animation. Excel Saga is a real UFO in the world of animation. Two young girls must help their master of evil take over the world. Nothing goes as planned, there is the entire galaxy with talking arms and completely silly situations. If you enjoy the episodes of Joueur du Grenier there will inevitably be music from Excel Saga that you can find in the videos! Sébastien Molas had also quoted it (like two other series in this article) in a video from the Bazar du Grenier, in which he spoke of his favorite comic anime.

6 # pop team epic

Some of the previous anime are hard to see, either because they are old or because they don’t exist on the major digital platforms. Pop Team Epic has had an animated version on Netflix since 2018! Pop Team Epic was originally an online four-box strip comic and is a series of parodies of other manga and popular culture works. No plot, just gags and crazy situations with a lot of absurdity, surrealism and errors.

There will definitely be other works that you tagged in Japanese animation! We could have talked about GTO, Belzebub, Full Metal Panic, Sket Dance and many others. Don’t hesitate to introduce us to those who made you cry with laughter and who know we have a second article to introduce them to?