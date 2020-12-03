The 5G Wireless Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts

Though Covid-19 has been in the headlines throughout the year 2020 regardless of this 5G commercialization is the hottest topic of discussion among tech genius’s, the very first standardized deployments of the technology are expected to be commercialized as early as 2019 with the 3GPP’s initial 5G specifications set to be implementation-ready by March 2018. Between 2019 and 2025, we expect the 5G network infrastructure market to aggressively grow at a CAGR of nearly 70%, eventually accounting for $28 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2025. These infrastructure investments will be complemented by annual shipments of up to 520 Million 5G-capable devices.

Though there is not enough LTE coverage in every corner of the world, mobile operators and vendors have already stress their money & on R&D initiatives to develop 5G, the next evolution in mobile networks. 5G is expected to provide a single network environment to deliver not only existing mobile broadband and IoT services, but also new innovations such as self-driving cars, cloud robotics, 3D holographic telepresence and remote surgery with haptic feedback.

Though the technology is yet to be improved to its supreme major players in the global market are betting on 5G to diversify their revenue streams, as conventional voice and data service ARPUs decline globally. For example, South Korea’s KT has established a dedicated business unit for holograms, which it envisions to be a key source of revenue for its future 5G network.

At present, the 3GPP and other SDOs (Standards Development Organizations) are engaged in defining the first phase of 5G specifications. However, pre-standards 5G network rollouts are already underway, Supply Demand Market Research have already notified that leading countries in 5G technology like United States and South Korea are expected to spend an estimated value that by the end of 2017, pre-standards 5G network investments are expected to account for over $250 Million.

The “Supply Demand Market Research: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts. The report provides how to approach the niche market in which the organization is working on have allowed us to develop our technique for market research report generation. These reports has significant impact on how an organization is growing to work for next few months. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services from 2017 through to 2030. The forecasts are further segmented for 8 horizontal submarkets, 14 vertical markets, 6 regions and 35 countries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a 5G deployment tracking database covering over 60 global 5G trials, demos and commercial deployment commitments (as of Q1’2017).

