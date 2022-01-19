The 57-year-old singer is dying of Covid after intentionally contracting the disease

Hanka Horká wanted to get a certificate of recovery so that she could go to the theater, saunas and concerts again without being vaccinated.

Son Blames Anti-Vaccine Movement

Hanka Horká, lead singer of the folk music band Asonance, died on January 16 of complications from Covid-19, which he had deliberately contracted. Access to a certificate of recovery was the 57-year-old singer’s goal. He wanted to go back to the rooms that were closed to him if he didn’t show this declaration or proof of vaccination – which he didn’t believe in.

In the Czech Republic, where you are from, these documents are obligatory to enter cultural and sports venues, to travel, and to visit bars and restaurants. The same is happening in Portugal.

In an interview with that country’s public radio on Monday, January 17, the artist’s son said his mother made a conscious decision to expose herself to the virus after he and his father contracted the disease before Christmas . Both were vaccinated. However, as she aspired to “continue to live normally” with her family, “she preferred contracting the disease to getting vaccinated,” she said.

Jan Rek blamed his mother’s death on an anti-vaccine movement and said its leaders had “blood on their hands”. “I know exactly who influenced her. It saddens me that I believed in strangers more than my own family.”

The son also revealed that the same movement not only encouraged opposition to the drug, but also defended the theory of contracting the disease “to have natural immunity and antibodies.”

Ironically, two days before her death, Hanka Horká shared on Facebook: “I survived… It was intense”. From then on, theater, sauna and concert visits as well as a trip to the sea are possible.