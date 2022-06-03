The 5 Best Apps To Hide Photos in Android

There are times when you may want to hide photos or videos from other people who might be viewing your device, or you may want to keep them hidden for your own personal safety.

Fortunately, there are a number of apps available on Android that can help you do just that! Are you looking for the best apps to hide photos on Android? Keep scrolling the page and find the complete information here.

A Guide To The Best Apps To Hide Photos In Android

Here’s a quick rundown of the best apps to hide your photos in a jiffy. Add any of these to your app drawer and keep your stuff safe.

1. Cloak

Cloaking is one of the best apps to hide photos and videos on Android. This app encrypts your photos and videos before storing them on the device or sending them to a remote server. This makes it difficult for anyone else to access or view your photos and videos.

Cloak for Android also has a password protection feature that lets you keep your photos and videos safe from unauthorized people. You can also encrypt your videos so that only you can view them.

This app is available for free on the Google Play store. It is one of the most reliable applications to hide photos and videos on Android.

2. Photo Vault

Photo Vault is one of the best apps to hide photos on Android. It allows you to securely store your photos and videos in a password-protected album. You can also share the album with others if you want.

Photo Vault also has a built-in privacy feature that prevents people from seeing your photos and videos unless they know the password. This is great for protecting your privacy if you don’t want people to see your photos or videos. Photo Vault is free to download and use, and it is available on the Google Play store.

3. KeepSafe Photo Vault

Keeping your photos safe is important, but it can be hard to stay up-to-date with all of the new security threats. That’s where KeepSafe comes in! It provides a photo vault that keeps your photos safe and secure, no matter what happens.

This app offers a variety of features that make it easy to use. So if you want to keep your photos safe and secure from unauthorized access, sign up for KeepSafe today!

4. Video Eraser

There are a lot of apps available on Android that can help you hide photos and videos. One of the best is Video Eraser for Android. This app is simple to use and can hide photos and videos quickly and easily.

First, open the app and select the photo or video you want to hide. Then, tap the button labeled “Hide”. The app will then remove the photo or video from your gallery and save it to your device’s storage.

You can also choose to hide the photo or video permanently by tapping the “Permanent” button. Video Eraser for Android is a great app for hiding photos and videos from other people. It is simple to use and can be used quickly and easily. What else is needed?

5. Hide it Pro

Last but not least app to hide photos and videos on Android is Hide it Pro. This app is available for free on the Google Play Store and it has a ton of features to help you protect your privacy.

Hide it Pro allows you to hide photos and videos from people you don’t want to see them. You can also hide photos and videos from specific groups of people, like your friends or family. You can even password protect the app so no one else can access your hidden photos and videos. In addition, the app also lets you erase photos and videos quickly and easily.

Conclusion

If you’re looking to protect yourself from prying eyes, or just want some extra peace of mind when it comes to the privacy of your photos and videos, then you should check out one of the best apps to hide photos on Android.

Not only will these apps help keep your data safe, but they’ll also make it easy to access your hidden files whenever you need them. Which app would you like us to recommend? Let us know in the comments below!

