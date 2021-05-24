The 3D Cell Cultures Market To Grow On A Satiated Note In The Forecast Period

Like all the other verticals, the healthcare vertical is poised to witness an amalgamation of collaborations and networks as a result of the culture of belonging and inclusion being the new DNA therein. Also, remote work arrangements will be simplified with shared services, cloud technologies, and AI is in place. The 3D Cell Cultures Market is meant to capture these happenings and give insights regarding the same.

According to a new market report titled “Global Market Study on 3D Cell Culture: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2020”, published by Persistence Market Research, the global 3D cell culture market was valued at US$ 586.1 Mn in 2014 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.1% to account for US$ 2,717.6 Mn by 2020.

3D cell culture refers to a process of growing cell culture in a 3D environment. It is an advanced cell culture technique that overcomes limitations of 2D cell culture in terms of cellular characteristics and behavior. Need for developing a cell culture method which can accurately stimulate normal cell morphology, proliferation, differentiation, and migrations led to the development of 3D cell culture techniques. Effect of drug doses can be studied more effectively in 3D cell culture as compared to conventional 2D cell culture, as cells grow more realistically in the former.

Some of the major players in the 3D cell culture market:

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Corning Incorporated.

Becton.

Dickinson and Company.

3D Biotek LLC.

Lonza Group.

3D Biomatrix, Inc.

InSphero AG.

Reinnervate Ltd.

Global Cell Solutions, Inc.

Globally, the 3D cell culture market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising investment by major players in the market, increasing research related activities, and rising demand for organ transplantation. Moreover, 3D cell culture’s ability to replace the animal in research and pharmaceutical testing is also driving the growth of the market.

However, budgetary constraints faced by small and medium-sized laboratories and lack of consistency in 3D cell culture products restrains the growth of the 3D cell culture market. The market was valued at US$ 586.1 Mn in 2014 and expected to account for US$ 2,717.6 Mn by 2020 at a CAGR of 29.1%.

Europe was the largest market for 3D cell culture in 2014. This is mainly due rising investments in 3D cell culture market and increasing research related activities. The Europe market for 3D cell culture was valued at US$ 234.4 Mn in 2014 and is expected to account for US$ 1,067.8 Mn by 2020 at a CAGR of 28.7%. On the basis of technology, microchips are the fastest growing segment.

On the basis of application, drug discovery is the largest segment in the 3D cell culture market. Among end users, biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals industries segment is the fastest growing segment in the 3D cell culture market.

