The 3 Most Impressive Horses To Have Won The Cox Plate

There have been many racehorses who have competed in and won the W.S. Cox Plate over the past century. These are three of the greatest racehorses to have won the event and gone on to cement themselves in history as some of the greatest thoroughbred racehorses in the world.

1. Kingston Town

Every horseracing enthusiast knows who Kingston Town is. He won the W.S. Cox Plate three years in a row (from 1980 to 1982) and is often noted as one of the world’s most accomplished racehorses. He had six Group 1 wins in 1980, earning himself the esteemed title of Australian Champion Racehorse for that year. He was inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame in 2000 and was retired in 1985 due to persistent leg problems. It should be noted that this horse won several other prominent races including the H.E. Tancred Stakes and the Sydney Cup in 1980, and the Warwick Stakes in 1980, 1981, and 1982. This racehorse will forever go down as one of the greats of Australian horse racing.

2. Phar Lap

One of the most famous and successful racehorses in the world, Phar Lap was a phenomenon specimen back in the late 1920s and early 1930s and is widely regarded as the best thoroughbred racehorse to come out of New Zealand, ever. The first W.S. Cox Plate win was in October of 1930 following a series of wins earlier in the year as well as in 1929. After a further successful year, Phar Lap won the W.S. Cox Plate again in 1931. This racehorse was trained by Tommy Woodcock who saw the immense potential in the horse and as history shows, he was correct.

Phar Lap was initially seen as an underdog during the Great Depression in 1929 and gave people hope during that tumultuous time. If Phar Lap was an active racing horse today, then the W.S. Cox Plate 2022 race would probably be a shoo-in. It is unfortunate that the horse died at such an early age under dubious circumstances, as it is assumed there were still at least a couple of years left of elite horseracing. One can only speculate on how the legendary horse would have fared but it can probably be agreed that he would have achieved further success before he was put out to pasture.

3. Winx

Winx is known as one of the best racehorses of all time. She holds a world record for winning the most consecutive races, 28 of which were Group 1 races. She has won the W.S. Cox Plate four times and has amassed winnings of 26 million dollars throughout her career. She retired in 2019 and was one of the only thoroughbred racehorses to be inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame in 2017 while still actively racing. She has a formal race named after her called the Winx Guineas which was renamed in the champion’s honor in 2020. This race was previously known as the Sunshine Coast Guineas. The Winx Stakes was also named for her in 2018, and it is a testament to how successful this racehorse has been during her 5-year career. Truly a horse deserving of legendary status.

Australian horse racing has continued to produce international champions since the turn of the century and with many up and comers working their way through the ranks, this is a tradition that is set to continue for years to come.