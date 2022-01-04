the 3 free games of the week put this cult saga in the spotlight

Epic Games has been delighting its subscribers with free games for download every day since December 16 during the Christmas season. Epic is now back to its classic one game per week formula available to account holders who can expand their library for free. Not one but three free games are being offered this week to start 2022 in the role of a true adventurer.

Tomb Raider GOTY edition

After Godfall: Challenger Edition and Prison Architect in early December, Epic Games continues its generosity, this time releasing Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (which includes the Season Pass and two DLCs), Shadow of Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, the restart of 2013. This is a godsend for Lara Croft fans.

In 2013, Crystal Dynamics decided to go back to basics by restarting the license with this reboot of Lara Croft’s Adventures. We discover the first steps of a younger and less experienced Lara, who is shaken up throughout the adventure. At the turning point of this more vulnerable heroine, there emerges more nervous and spectacular gameplay that is more action-oriented. The shootouts have therefore been redesigned to be more challenging and fun, the staging and the QTE come to blow everything up in more scripted phases. Of course, adventure is also at the center of the game as you will need to upgrade your equipment to unlock new areas and thus progress.

The Game of the Year Edition includes Adventurer’s Tomb, 6 single player outfits for Lara and 4 characters.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th anniversary

Two years after this reboot comes Rise of the Tomb Raider, following in the footsteps of its predecessor, both in terms of the development of Lara Croft, now badass, and in its gameplay, still action-oriented and still breathtaking scene.

But unlike Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider offers to make its weapons by reclaiming the necessary resources during the adventure. More broadly, the game gives pride of place to exploration, an integral part of any Tomb Raider, but which was the source of player discontent during the previous opus.

In this edition, the online co-op endurance mode is intended to inspire players as well as the additional difficulty level “Survivor of the Extreme”. The Season Pass also includes an outfit and weapons inspired by Tomb Raider III, as well as 5 retro skins by Lara Croft. Two DLCs accompany this package: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch and the Cold Darkness Awakened expansion.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Never two without three. After the second part follows Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which, while staying true to the artistic direction embarked on since 2013, is characterized by a more progressive narrative and does not hesitate to repeat the old video games from License. In addition, the game is much darker, the platform aspect is more central, the infiltration phases are interesting, as are the puzzles. An opus that perfectly completes this trilogy that began in 2013.

This Definitive Edition brings new content to the base game with all 7 DLCs as well as all downloadable weapons, outfits and skills.

CAUTION, THINK ABOUT DOUBLE IDENTIFICATION

As always, you may not be able to pick up the game from the Epic Games Store. But don’t worry, rest assured, it’s quite easy on the double identification page that needs to be addressed. In fact, here are the step-by-step instructions to follow:

Log into your account on the Epic Games Store website and go to Settings Click the Password & Security Tab Enable Two Factor Authentication Choose between Authenticator or Email Authentication – Mail or SMS depending on your preferences

As for the next free games from the Epic Games Store, we’ll have to wait until January 6th at 5pm to find out their identity.