The 2nd season of “Sky Rojo”, series from the makers of “La Casa de Papel” has already premiered

The 2nd season of “Sky Rojo”, series from the makers of “La Casa de Papel” has already premiered

The second season of “Sky Rojo”, the series by the makers of “La Casa de Papel”, has already premiered

It’s been available on Netflix since Friday, July 23rd.

The escape of these three women continues.

The first season of “Sky Rojo” premiered on Netflix on March 19 and was an instant hit. Now you can follow every step of this series inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s films. The second part of the project by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the creators of “La Casa de Papel”, debuted on the streaming platform this Friday, July 23rd.

The series follows the escape of three prostitutes after attacking the owner of the brothel where they worked. Persecuted by their henchmen, the women flee in search of revenge for all the years of violence, manipulation and sexual abuse they suffered in their old jobs.

Blood, deaths, absurd speed and drugs characterize both the first and the second season of “Sky Rojo”.

Prepare the popcorn because the second season will pass almost as quickly as the first. The first chapter only had eight episodes of 25 minutes each. The second season has the same number of episodes, but with a slightly longer duration.

The stars of “Sky Rojo” are Coral (Verónica Sánchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito) and Gina, played by Yany Prado. Romeo is these women’s nightmare, interpreted by Asier Etxeandia. His henchmen Moisés and Christian are played by Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Enric Auquer respectively.