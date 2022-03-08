The 2-in-1 LG 11TC50Q Chromebook is rolled out. Is it worth the hype?

The LG 11TC50Q Chromebook was released this week in South Korea, where the company is based. If you call it a “Chromebook,” that means it runs Google’s Chrome OS, as the name implies.

A cloud-based laptop called the LG 11TC50Q Chromebook has an 11.6-inch touch screen that can be rotated up to 360 degrees, allowing it to be used as a laptop or tablet. It can be used in both ways. LG says that the Chromebook is mostly for students. The LG 11TC50Q Chromebook has a rating of IP41 for dust and water resistance, which means it is safe.

The price of the LG 11TC50Q Chromebook

The price of the LG 11TC50Q Chromebook is KRW 690,000 (about $690,000). (roughly Rs. 43,000). There’s still no word from the company about why the price is so low on the South Korean e-commerce site Gmarket. It could be an introductory price, but there’s no word on why the price is so low. It comes in only one color: Black. As of March 7, you can buy it from the official LG store and other big retailers on the internet. There is no information about whether or not it is available in India.

LG 11TC50Q Chromebook specs

As we said, the LG 11TC50Q Chromebook runs ChromeOS out of the box. It has an 11.6-inch HD LCD touch screen with 1,366×768 pixels. As a laptop or tablet, the screen can be turned up to 360 degrees. Under the hood, the new LG Chromebook has an Intel Celeron N5100 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. It has stereo speakers with 2W each.

The LG 11TC50Q Chromebook has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, USB power, and a microSD card slot. Front and back cameras: The Chromebook has a 1-megapixel front-facing webcam as well as a 5-megapixel back-facing webcam Lg is saying that the Chromebook is a good tool for education, and it now comes with a handle that makes it easier to carry around.

The new Chromebook from LG has a 44.5Whr battery that can be charged at 45W. That’s not all: It also has an IP41 rating for being resistant to both dust and water. LG 11TC50Q is 291x204x21mm and weighs about 1.44 kilograms.

