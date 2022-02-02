The 19-year-old student who abused him goes even further in the provocation

Elon Musk was molested by a 19-year-old student who shared real-time information about his private plane travels on a Twitter account and said he was concerned for his safety. But after making (rejected) an offer of $5,000 in exchange for cessation of those activities, the eccentric billionaire reluctantly created another problem of a larger magnitude.

Exaggerated ambition?

Remember, a few days ago we learned that Jack Sweeney, a young 19-year-old student, had programmed a bot on Twitter to track the air travel of several billionaires and tech professionals, including Elon Musk, through the @ElonJet account to pursue. Problem, the latter doesn’t hear it that way and had negotiated the cessation of all activities against an offer of $5,000. Sweeney’s proposal rejected.

This then outbid an amount of 50,000 euros. A sum that would have allowed him to pay for his studies and buy a Tesla car. But after much deliberation (or not), Sweeney finally decided to look further: start his company.

ground control

Considering that the ball is on the billionaire’s negotiating table, Sweeney did not wait for his possible answer to found his company Ground Control, always on the principle of monitoring the thefts of the world’s most influential figures, but with the desire to to capitalize on it. Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are now in their sights.

Companies like Nasdaq Data Link are interested because private flight and corporate flight information provides important business data about a company’s operations and therefore for the financial sector.

Theft-tracking companies make millions of dollars in revenue annually,” Sweeney said. He continues, “A little of what they make would be a good income for me.”

Rights and privacy issues

While programming the initial bot and creating the account was by no means a crime (since Sweeney uses bots that analyze public ADS-B data), it’s not quite that simple. Establishing a business based on the provision of real-time aircraft location data entails limitations in terms of rights and confidentiality. Colby Howard, President of Paragon Intel, a business aviation intelligence provider, states:

Gone are the days of cowboys sucking up data and selling it for hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said. “I have legal problems.”

Therefore, making a profit by providing this type of information can cause legal problems. Howard takes on the case of App Annie, an alternative data provider indicted by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021. Result: A $10 million fine for the structure and $300,000 for the boss. Sweeney has been warned.