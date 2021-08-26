the 19 fruits of the demon Zoan Mythical and Zoan Ancient known at the moment

A few days ago we invited you to discover 14 things you might not have known about Devil Fruits in One Piece. Today we invite you to (re) discover the 19 Mythical Zoans and Ancient Zoans Demon Fruits that are currently known to us. We’ll begin with the Ancient Zoans without further delay.

Warning: this article contains loot for all of Oda’s work. If you’re not up to date with One Piece and don’t want to be pampered, read no further.

1) The Ryu Ryu no Mi model: Pteranodon

The Ryu Ryu no Mi, Pteranodon model, is a devil fruit of the old Zoan type. This fruit allows you to transform into either Pteranodon or a hybrid that is Pteranodon.

Current user: King.

2) The Ryu Ryu no Mi model: Spinosaurus

The Ryu Ryu no Mi, Spinosaurus model is an ancient zoan type devil fruit that you can use to transform into a Spinosaurus or a hybrid that is Spinosaurus.

Current user: page one.

3) The Ryu Ryu no Mi model: Pachycephalosaurus

The Ryu Ryu no Mi, Pachycephalosaurus model is an old zoan type devil fruit that you can use to transform into a Pachycephalosaurus or a hybrid that is Pachycephalosaurus.

Current user: Ulti.

4) The Neko Neko no Mi model: saber-toothed tiger

The Neko Neko no Mi, a saber-toothed tiger model, is an old devil fruit of the Zoan type. It allows its user to completely transform into a saber-toothed tiger or a hybrid version.

Current user: Who is Who.

5) The Kumo Kumo no Mi model: Rosamygale Grauvogeli

This ancient zoan-type devil fruit, known in French as “spider fruit, Rosamygale grauvogeli version”, enables its user to transform into Rosamygale grauvogeli (a fossil species of spider).

Current user: Schwarze Maria.

6) The Ryu Ryu no Mi model: Triceratops

The Ryu Ryu no Mi, Triceratops model is an Ancient Zoan type devil fruit that allows you to transform into a hybrid triceratops or completely.

Current User: Sasaki.

7) The Ryu Ryu no Mi model: Brachiosaurs

The Ryu Ryu no Mi Brachiosaur model is an ancient zoan type devil fruit that you can use to transform into a brachiosaurus or a hybrid that is brachiosaur.

Current User: Queen.

8) The Zo Zo no Mi model: Mammut

The Zo Zo no Mi Mammoth model is an Antique Zoan type Devil Fruit that allows the user to transform into a Mammoth or a hybrid version at any time.

Current User: Jack.

9) The Ryu Ryu no Mi model: Allosaurus

The Ryu Ryu no Mi, Allosaurus model is an ancient zoan type devil fruit that allows its user to transform into an allosaurus or a hybrid being.

Current User: X Drake.

After introducing the currently known ancient zoan type devil fruits, here are the mythical zoan type devils. At the moment we only know 9 mythical fruits, including 3 special fruits:

1) Le Inu Inu no Mi Model: Kyubi no Kitsune

The Inu Inu no Mi model Kyubi no Kitsune is a mythical zoan-type devil fruit that enables its user to transform into a nine-tailed fox.

Current User: Catarina Devon.

2) the Hito Hito no Mi model: Daibutsu (big Buddha)

The Hito Hito no Mi model Daibutsu (or “Fruit of the Human Model Big Buddha” in French) is a fruit of the Mythic Zoan type demon that allows its user to transform into an imposing giant Daibutsu, and golden.

Current User: Sengoku.

3) The Tori Tori no Mi model: Phoenix

The Tori Tori no Mi Phoenix model is a Mythical Zoan type devil fruit that allows its user to transform into a phoenix or hybrid shape.

Current user: Marco.

4) The Uo Uo no Mi Model: Seiryu (Azure Dragon)

The Uo Uo no Mi Seiryu model is a Mythic Zoan type devil fruit that allows its user to transform into an Azure Dragon.

Current User: Kaido.

5) The Inu Inu no Mi model: Okuchi no Makami

The Inu Inu no Mi model Okuchi no Makami is a mythical zoan-type devil fruit that you can use to transform yourself into a Honshu wolf deity or into a hybrid form. As Kaido explains, this wolf is a “guardian deity of the land of the Waz” and therefore this Zoan is particularly valuable.

Current user: Yamato.

6) The Hebi Hebi no Mi model: Yamata no Orochi (eight-headed snake)

The Hebi Hebi no Mi model Yamata no Orochi is a mythical zoan-type devil fruit that enables its user to transform into a snake with eight heads, each with a long neck.

Current User: Kurosumi Orochi.

And here are three non-canonical Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruits found in the One Piece Expanded Universe:

1) The Tori Tori no Mi Nude model

The Tori Tori no Mi, Naked model is a devil fruit of the Mythical Zoan type that allows its user to transform into Naked (a fantastic creature from Japanese mythology with a monkey head, a raccoon dog body, paws of a tiger and a snake instead of the tail) or in a hybrid form. We saw it during the One Piece x Kyoto event, so this devil fruit is not canon.

Current User: Toratsugu.

2) The Inu Inu no Mi Bake Tanuki model

The Inu Inu no Mi Bake Tanuki model is a devil fruit of the Mythical Zoan type, which enables its user to transform into a mythical raccoon, the Tanuki, at any time. It can be found in the video game One Piece Unlimited World Red.

Current User: Pato (a pen owned by Patrick Redfield who ate devil fruit).

3) The Batto Batto no Mi Vampire model

The Batto Batto No Mi Vampire model, or Fruit du Chiroptère Vampire version in French, is a Mythical Zoan type devil fruit that allows its user to transform into a vampire or hybrid form. It can be found in the video game One Piece Unlimited World Red

Current User: Patrick Redfield.

Bonus: the fruit of the artificial demon (also mythical)

The artificial devil fruit and a mythical zoan type devil fruit from Vegapunk. It enables its user to transform into a kite. This is the first devil fruit known to be created by a human.

Current User: Kozuki Momonosuke.

And if you want to know what devil fruit you would have eaten in the One Piece universe, we recommend taking our personality test on this subject.