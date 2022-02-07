the 17th episode of season 2 marks the history of Japanese animation (30 tweets)

Demon Slayer fans have been able to discover Season 2 of the anime since October 10th. A series of new episodes that continue to put Ufotable on a pedestal. The Japanese animation studio delivered a legendary episode this weekend, the result of a long-awaited confrontation. The animations won over viewers of the anime, while the sequel promises to be absolutely legendary. An episode that will have marked the memories and that bodes well for the rest of the season.

/! Warning, the following tweets are spoilers for Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 17/!

KIMETSU NO YAIBA EPISODE IS LEGENDARY GHJKFHJKDFGHJKLM

Animators Toshiyuki Shirai, Nozomu Abe and Masayuki Kunihiro offered us a MASTERCLASS, this episode just marked the history of JapAnimation. #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/e7XPIsbepe

They have their eyes on the best episodes made so far… Ufotable has no competition, it’s unsettling #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/Sy5s1k0sFh

And to say that one day my brothers we will see these 4 monsters with such animation is really what a man lives for #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/cizk6Mk0HA

KIMETSU’S INCREDIBLE EPISODE ANOTHER MASTERCLASS THE ANIMATION THANK YOU UFOTABLE #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/wM2OrnKPL6

That’s enough to make anime’s brains spin even more, just #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/lzMFuvOa0k

THE KIMETSU EPISODE WAS INCREDIBLY INTENSE AND BEAUTIFUL THIS ANIME#DemonSlayerSeason2 #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/klP0lWB4Oz

An episode in the legend, Thank you Ufotable.#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/vQK9tNoiQl

People doubted Demon Slayer, people doubted Tengen Uzui, people doubted Koyoharu Gotoge, admire now.

The episode of the century now belongs undisputedly to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and ufotable is HISTORICAL. #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/JfdtWVFqmr

MY EYES TANJIRO IS THE KING OF THIS ARC #DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerSeason2 pic.twitter.com/46pBiGIUUy

UFOTABLE HAVE DID IT AGAIN!! THIS IS THE BEST EPISODE EVER! THE APOCALYPTIC MOOD, THE TALK OF GYUTARO, UZUI AND THE FIGHTED TRIO AND THE CLIFFHANGER #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/QVS1htslk7

#Demon Hunter

In my opinion it’s clearly the BEST episode released so far, it’s just MAGNIFICENT pic.twitter.com/2Xm3rJrgPf

BUT WHAT IS THIS AMAZING KIMETSU EPISODE!!! UFOTABLE THE KINGS, WE CONTINUE MASTERCLASS ON MASTERCLASS#DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerSeason2 pic.twitter.com/5yfrtpWyBA

#Demon Hunter

I was there.

The character is completely insane, a treat to follow every week without having read the sequel pic.twitter.com/guEV9o1DmD

I want to be already next Sunday to watch the episode of #DemonSlayer but at the same time I don’t want because it will be the last one… my life will have no meaning pic.twitter.com /UK7P4Rbu5z

#Demon Hunter

AAHSVWVBABQ CRAZY ANIMATION THANKS UFOTABLE FOR SERIOUS WORK pic.twitter.com/gkGjwTrNLq

WATCH THE INCREDIBLE SCENE C WITH OST ANIMATION!

Thanks Ufotable Kimetsu is the anime of the next decade #DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerSeason2 pic.twitter.com/MnGw1GxRwR

I have feelings for Demon Slayer #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/Sl9tsA3Em0

ARE WE TALKING ABOUT ZENITSU? NEVER LET IT WAKE #DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerSeason2 pic.twitter.com/eXCjGmqsxa

THE ANIMATION OF THE DEMONSLAYER EPISODE IS ULTRA GORGEOUS

Uzui Tengen, he’s down a hand, he’s poisoned and he’s still playing level with Gyutaro to give his name some respect #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/hT0wIEG1rd

#Demon Hunter

So lol it’s literally one of the most beautiful episodes I’ve seen visually, can’t believe it was a slap in the face pic.twitter.com/4473wseZDH

Demon slayer is too stratospheric Zenitsu and its divine speeds #Demonslayer #kimetsunoyaiba pic.twitter.com/8DU96ehSGz

“I would never give up” #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/5iwpc3874N

The Demon Slayer episode is clearly 100/10, Ufotable’s works are stratospheric, the most beautiful episode I’ve seen in my life #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/Fnn14gnkRq

SPOILERS #DemonSlayer

But #ufotable are you mentally ill??! The fight against Tengen Gyutaro is just AMAZING, I HAVE NO WORDS, TANJIRO AND HIS SCAR, ZENITSU INOSUKE, BY FAR THE BEST EPISODE IN ARC pic.twitter.com/epU1NP6Zql

Please stop such endings. I can not wait anymore. I want to see Tanjiro, Uzui, Zenitsu, Nezuko and Inosuke #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/qEL6d8Zk85

I’m just recovering from the legendary fight we just saw. But do we realize that Ufotable has given us a cinematic arc ending for a seasonal anime? I can’t believe it, it’s EXCEPTIONAL as an adaptation. Long live Kimetsu No Yaiba #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/HwJIQwWh6J

BUT FRR SA WHAT WILL BE FINAL ARC FIGHTS NAN UFOTABLE CONGRATULATIONS YOU CLOSED THE GAME!!! #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/0l2l8ynTMs

Demon Slayer is the BEST anime ever. #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/2zLgqtu0Ow

EPISODE OF THE YEAR MAKE ME DON’T SWEAR #DemonSlayer #kimetsu pic.twitter.com/yDmYAdXbYL

