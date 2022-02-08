the 16GB DDR4 3200MHz kit costs less than 75 euros

In addition to the processor and graphics card, you must choose a good amount of RAM and a quality model in order not to limit your configuration and enjoy the best possible experience. Nowadays it is very common to have 16GB of RAM in DDR4 on a PC, but if you want to increase your performance because you are greedy for software and games, we now offer you a great kit of 16GB (2 x 8GB). ) from Corsair for only 75 euros.

Corsair Vengeance LPX: powerful RAM for gaming

Corsair is a recognized and popular brand in the gaming world thanks to high quality components with good performance depending on the range chosen. The Vengeance LPX is geared more towards users who require a lot of resources with super responsiveness, e.g. B. for gaming or video and audio editing.

For this good plan we have chosen a Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) kit and you will not be disappointed, quite the contrary, especially since it only costs 74.90 euros instead of 135 euros. In addition, the manufacturer announces a lifetime guarantee so that in the event of a breakdown you have peace of mind for a good while, it will be enough to keep your bill precious.

Here are the specifications of this RAM:

DDR4 PC4-25600 (3200MHz) Latency: 16-18-18-36SPD Latency: 15-15-15-36SPD Frequency: 2133MHz Voltage: 1.35 volts

Corsair also states that it is made for powerful overclocking thanks to its aluminum heatsink for faster heat dissipation and XMP 2.0 support.

