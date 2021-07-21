The 15 most powerful attacks ever made in an anime

Anime is often a source of debate, even within the community. In fact, fans are constantly trying to figure out which character is the strongest of them all, or which anime is the best. The discussions then go well, everyone tries to convince the other with particularly sensitive arguments of the law …

Top 15 attacks you think are the strongest of them all

If this may annoy some, we love it! Debating passionately, we would be happy if you passionately (of course, calmly and respectfully) discuss topics that interest us as much as you. So today we decided to start a new debate, this time about the most powerful attacks from anime. There are hundreds, if not thousands, and each has its own way of working.

It was then extremely difficult for us to classify them, only to end up with around fifteen. But with the help of the fans and their existing tops online, we managed to master the challenge. The following ranking will certainly not please everyone, but we remind you once again that it is based on the most popular attacks by fans and is therefore by no means a personal choice. Now that that is said, enjoy our 15 best attacks that hold you together for the most powerful of all animes.

15) The Thousand Birds (Naruto)

Chidori (or Thousand Birds in French) is one of the most powerful techniques in the Naruto series. It was created by Kakashi Hatake and then taught to Sasuke Uchiwa. The latter will also take her to her maximum by combining jutsu with a host of other skills in her possession.

Sasuke uses nature’s raiton (lightning) technique as his main weapon to combine with susanô or enton to make a jutsu of no common measure.

14) Senbonzakura Kageyoshi (bleach)

Byakuya Kuchiki’s zanpakutō is truly an impressive weapon, especially when its blade is at its full potential. In its bankai form, the katana can transform into a large number of sharp petals. Byakuya can then use it both offensively and defensively at will.

Senbonzakura Kageyoshi’s ability doesn’t stop there and also gives Byakuya the ability to split his blade into multiple rows of swords that he can use in both close and long range combat.

13) Ghost Cannon (Yu Yu Hakusho)

The spirit gun is Yusuke Uramechi’s signature attack. It consists of firing off a burst of spiritual energy with your index finger. During the Yu Yu Hakusho anime, Yusuke will not stop perfecting this technique and increasing its power.

Many variants of the spirit gun are then used by our hero. The main energy uses demonic energy instead of the spiritual and makes it possible to maximally destroy everything on its way.

12) Final Lightning (Dragon Ball Z)

The Final Flash is the most powerful energy technology in Vegeta’s arsenal. He used it for the first time against Cell. He will then cultivate it until the end of the Dragon Ball Super saga.

This electrifying wave of ki will gradually transform over time. In his divine Super Saiyan form, the warrior can also use his strongest variant: the God Final Flash.

11) United States of Smash (My Hero Academia)

The United States of Smash is the strongest attack from All Might, the number 1 superhero in My Hero Academia. This is a technique that combines the power of former one-for-all carriers in one fell swoop.

His strength is so great that All Might succeeds with this blow to defeat All For One and destroy all surrounding buildings.

10) Kamehameha (Dragon Ball Z)

The next attack that we will discuss is known to everyone and has certainly been the subject of many replicas in the playgrounds. For you to understand, we are going to talk about the legendary technique of Kamehameha here.

While this skill is mastered by many fighters in the Dragon Ball universe, Son Goku is the one who really helped make it known. In the course of the battles, the Saiyajin warrior offered him a whole range of varied and powerful variations, as did his many metamorphoses.

9) the whirling ball (Naruto)

The Rasengan (or Whirling Orb in French) is not in itself an incredibly powerful technique. Then what makes it a really extraordinary ability is the way Naruto used it throughout the anime.

Like his sensei Jiraya and father Minato, Naruto has mastered the technique to make it one of his strongest jutsu. In the course of time, the small hand ball turned into a destructive Fûton (wind) shuriken, then into several and finally into gigantic balls that are permeated by the power of the demons.

It is now his son Boruto who continues the tradition and offers his own variations of the Whirling Orb technique.

8) Dragon of the Flame of Darkness (Yu Yu Hakusho)

This hi-fi technique is not to be taken lightly. It enables a stream of black flames to be conjured up from the spirit world and takes the form of a dragon that is difficult to control.

Absolutely anything that touches this attack will be charred. If the bearer is not strong enough, his body, like that of his opponent, will be consumed too.

7) Soul Eater

Devouring Slice is the strongest attack Maka Albarn of Soul Eater has. It is then an improved version of Slice Sorceress. In this variant, the blade should be large and strong enough to defeat a Kishin.

This technique is then used twice to defeat Asura (the most powerful being in Soul Eater).

6) Imaginary equation: Violet (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Violet is a technique based on the power of infinity. It combines the two spells clockwise: blue and counterclockwise: red. This mixture causes two opposing types of energy to collide, which distorts the room.

So this is a very powerful spell that only Satoru Gojo uses in Jujutsu Kaisen. This has the effect that absolutely everything that comes in its way is sprayed.

5) Against Total (seven deadly sins)

Counter Total is a magical ability that only certain high-ranking beings can use. In The Seven Deadly Sins, Meliodas is the fighter who uses them most often, although other characters such as Mael or Estarossa can use this defense technique as well.

This ability allows you to repel any attack by an opponent by doubling the damage done. These effects are therefore devastating. However, there are still limitations to this technique. Meliodas, for example, can only use this counterattack in response to a magical ability.

4) mugetsu (bleach)

In his final Getsuga Tenshō form, Ichigo Kurozaki can use one of the most powerful techniques in the Bleach series. This is a skill called mugetsu.

This creates a blade of black reiatsu that falls on the enemy. Although Sōsuke Aizen managed to survive, this technique is usually powerful enough to destroy anything that gets in his way.

3) Respected Beat (One Punch-Man)

Some would say it’s a scam, but Saitama really deserves to appear in this ranking. In normal times, the superhero is already able to fend off any threat with a single blow. What if he decides to fight seriously?

In Good Worship mode, a single low impact blow creates a shock wave that can orbit the planet. It can also seriously injure people believed to be immortal and repel threats straight from space.

2) Genki-Dama (Dragon Ball Z)

The Genki-Dama is one of the last attacks by Son Goku, which in particular enabled him to achieve victory against formidable opponents. In order to give birth to this gigantic ball of energy, it is first necessary to tap into the life force of the beings that surround the thrower.

Setting up the technology therefore takes a long time and makes its wearer particularly vulnerable. In turn, this attack has almost unlimited power that actually depends on the time it takes to recharge.

1) Giga Drill Break (Gurren Lagann)

The Giga Drill Break is Simon’s signature attack in Gurren Lagann. It’s a gigantic drill that can destroy anything that gets in its way. Its length would be greater than that of the robot using it, so to speak, and would be the size of several compound universes.

In Gurren Lagann’s Super Tengen Toppa form, the drilling rig used would even reach an area that exceeds that of more than a hundred universes put together. Needless to say, it has to be very painful on impact!

