The 15 Best Nintendo References Discovered in Other Video Games

As we saw recently on Cyberpunk 2077 or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, many video games feature Easter eggs and references to other video games. In this article we invite you to discover 15 video games containing Easter eggs related to characters from Nintendo. It should bring back some (good) memories.

# 15 RUBIES IN SUPER MARIO GALAXY

In Super Mario Galaxy, it is possible to discover a hidden row of blue stars that actually take on the appearance of rubies from the Legend of Zelda games. An especially hard-to-find reference that made the pride of the players who achieved it.

# 14 starfox and f-zero in super mario rpg: the legend of the seven stars

To find that neat little reference in Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars, you need to go to the Hinopio store, which is located by the Barrel Volcano. When you inspect the goods in the store, you will discover this fun Easter egg – three scale models of spaceships lined up in a row. The first is none other than the Starfox Arwing! The second corresponds to the Blue Falcon, Captain Falcon’s ship, and the third corresponds to the Samurai Goroh ship in F-Zero, the Fire Stingray.

# 13 of the Zelda characters in Mario Golf

If you look at the leaderboard in the Mario Golf game, you will see names related to many characters from the Zelda series. Among the names that appear randomly are Link, Darunia, Impa, Navi, Saria and Zelda. There is also a reference to Star Fox by the name McCloud referring to Fox McCloud.

# 12 kirby on earthbound

Kirby’s character appears as a debug mode slider in Earthbound, a game developed by HAL Laboratory.

# 11 Pokemon in the Super Mario galaxy

A stunning Poké Ball shaped planet awaits you in Super Mario Galaxy. To get there you have to wait until you have almost finished the level “Floating Island – The Floating Fortress”.

# 10 Mario in Pilotwing64

If you’d like to fly in the Little States region at Pilotwings 64, you’ll find a replica of Mount Rushmore with Mario’s head instead of George Washington’s. After that, you can shoot the side of the mountain with a cannonball or gyrocopter missiles, which will break the stone. You will then find with astonishment that Wario’s face was behind Mario’s.

# 9 Mario in the Legend of Zelda

The mask seller appears in several Legend of Zelda titles, including Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask. The masks he wears on his back and sells in his shop relate to a wide variety of characters, but the most famous is certainly the one related to Mario. You have to take a look at the back of your backpack to see our favorite plumber’s face.

# 8 Mario and Luigi in Ocarina of Time

Here’s a known reference! In Ocarina of Time, when Link Talon meets Hyrule Castle, it’s hard not to see the resemblance to Mario. On closer inspection, we can even see that Talon’s brooch is shaped like Bowser’s head. Many fans also believe that his farm worker Ingo himself is modeled on Luigi.

# 7 Mario and Yoshi in solid metal gear: the twin snakes

Metal gear solid: the twin snakes take some time to scan the laboratory after defeating ninja. You will then discover a statuette of Mario and Yoshi that is placed on one of the broken computers. When you shoot them, you can hear a musical excerpt to match them and regain some health. In the previous room, there is also a Nintendo Gamecube on one of the desks.

# 6 the Samus ship in Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

We can see Samus’ ship, by Metroid, in the background in the game Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. A fun detail hidden in the dark.

# 5 Pikachu in Older Scrolls III: Morrowind

The third installment in the Elder Scrolls series, Morrowind, contains many references to Pokémon characters, but the most famous is certainly the reference to Pikachu. In the course of the game you will come across the remains of a so-called “Peke Utchoo”, directly related to the name “Pikachu”. If you look a little further, you’ll find a note that says, “If someone ever finds me, I hope I can make them laugh.” Successful mission for the developers who managed to make the players smile.

# 4 Link and Samus in Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars

In Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars, Link and Samus can be seen. To see Link you have to go to the hostel in Rose Town to stay the night. Link will sleep in the bed next to yours when you wake up. If you try to speak to him, you will hear the “Secret Sound” melody from the Zelda games. To find Samus you have to go to the guest room of the castle after defeating Yaridovich. If you talk to her, she will tell you that she is resting before fighting mother’s brain.

# 3 Link in Final Fantasy 1

In Elfia, visit the cemetery next to the shop and inspect the tombstones. The one on the far left bears the following inscription: Ci-gît Link. This, of course, is a reference to Nintendo’s legendary hero. In particular, this reference to the character of Zelda can be found in all remakes of Final Fantasy.

# 2 Mario in connection with the past

If you look where Link is looking, you can see a painting by Mario in this picture, taken straight from a scene from Link to the Past. You are currently in one of the houses in Kokoriko Village, and it’s not the only one with a Mario painted on the wall. He watches you as you run around collecting the crystals necessary to defeat Agahnim.

# 1 Mario and Luigi in Ocarina of Time

In Ocarina of Time, when Link finally reaches the courtyard garden of Hyrule Castle before meeting Princess Zelda, he can spot some interesting works of art through the castle window. By pointing the camera to the right, the player can actually see pictures of Mario, Bowser, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi. For the info, shooting this window also rewards 20 rupees!

