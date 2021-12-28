the 15 best characters introduced in 2021

Lots of characters were first introduced in the MCU in 2021, so we wanted to bring you a little round-up article. This is not a ranking, but a tour of all of these standout characters from the MCU who will make up the future of Marvel movies and series.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers regarding the post-credits scene from The Eternals, the Hawkeye series and the Loki series. If you don’t want to learn more about the subject, don’t read any further.

1) circled

Performance film: The Eternals.

With The Eternals, which features a new team of characters, it’s hard to tell which of these newcomers stands out the most. Circe is definitely very touching and will certainly play a very important role in the future of the MCU.

2) John Walker

Appearance series: Falcon and the winter soldier.

The “new Captain America”, John Walker, initially disagreed with his introduction. It must be said that the character is in no way a Steve Rogers: he is not a savior, but rather acts as someone who punishes. Wyatt Russell, who plays the character, made it possible for the character to become a complex antagonist who can be both a hero and a villain. With his redemption, the character is psychologically interesting and he will become the US agent in the MCU.

3) King

Performance film: The Eternals.

Kingo’s character has managed to stand out among the new members of the Eternals, largely thanks to the performance of Kumail Nanjiani. Kingo is the funniest character in the movie, and he’s also very interesting in more ways than one. His past as a Bollywood star was fun to explore and he gave the team a huge boost.

4) wenwu

Performance film: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

The problematic character from the comics was turned into a complex character who instantly became one of the top villains in the MCU. The film allowed the character to be both intimidating and reckless while also anchoring his motivations in something personable. And Wenwu’s relationship with his son created a very unique hero-villain dynamic in the MCU.

5) gloomy

Performance film: The Eternals.

Druig, played by Barry Keoghan, is one of the most complex characters in The Eternals. For much of the movie, one wonders if he’s an enemy or an ally. With his powers related to telekinesis and telepathy, he is one of the Eternals with the most interesting powers. We hope that there will be more screen space in the future.

6) Maya Lopez

Appearance Series: Hawkeye.

Maya Lopez, also known as Echo, is a deaf character who wears a prosthetic leg while being extremely badass in the Hawkeye series. In addition, we retain his appetite for revenge, his dark side and his relationship with Le Caïd. We can’t wait to see what we have in store for the future.

7) Sylvie

Appearance series: Loki.

Sylvie is a variation of our original Loki that we really liked. She embodies many of the things that make Loki an interesting character, from her personable aspects to her darker side. It will be interesting to see the ramifications of his crucial decision made in the season one finale.

8) Makkari

Performance film: The Eternals.

Makkari is a very lovable character in The Eternals, albeit undervalued. Portrayed by Lauren Ridloff, the character can walk at the speed of light for long periods of time. Makkari concentrated all his energy on increasing his speed and weakening his other powers. She also enjoys tinkering and can control most agricultural and air machines. We can’t wait to find out more about him as we like his character.

9) mobius

Appearance series: Loki.

Owning Wilson’s arrival at the MCU was a pretty fun idea, but he also turned out to be a very good ally of Loki as Mobius. Owen Wilson brought in his laid back comedy style which made his character into a man very easy to appreciate (his jet ski dream is surprisingly touching). It was fascinating to discover his journey during the first season.

10) Star Fox

Performance film: The Eternals.

In The Eternals’ second post-credits scene, two Thanos-related characters are introduced to the MCU: Eros (played by Harry Styles, which was a big surprise to MCU fans) and Pip the Troll. Eros, also known as Starfox, is a character who has appeared numerous times in Marvel Comics. He is a Titan Eternal, like his father Mentor and brother Thanos. Unlike Thanos, Eros has become a great seducer over time (which we saw on his arrival and compliments to Thena). We can’t wait to hear about his role in the MCU, but one thing is certain: Its introduction has received a lot of attention.

11) Kate Bishop

Appearance Series: Hawkeye.

Some viewers never liked Hawkeye and found him arrogant, the one who “had no power”. The introduction of Kate Bishop helps to balance all of this as she adds a touch of freshness and humor to the superhero’s life. Thanks to Hailee Steinfeld’s performance, Kate has become one of the MCU’s most adorable heroes. We can’t wait to see Hawkeye hand him over the baton.

12) agatha harkness

Appearance series: WandaVision.

Katheryn Hahn made Agnes (aka Agatha Harkness) a hilarious and powerful figure. Agatha Harkness has quickly established herself as one of the MCU’s most exciting villains. From her origins in the Salem witch trials to her exploration of Wanda’s past, Agatha may continue to be talked about in the future. And it has some great musical themes that we don’t mind.

13) Elena

Performance film: Black Widow.

While Black Widow is Natasha Romanoff’s (highly anticipated) first solo film in the MCU, viewers also noticed (and enjoyed) Yelena Belova’s introduction. Natasha’s “little sister” was a great addition to the story as she is as wild and powerful as Natasha while still maintaining a pretty funny, reckless side. Florence Pugh has a good balance of humor and action, and she showed it again on the Hawkeye series with Kate Bishop (a duo that promises to be very interesting).

14) shang-chi

Performance film: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

Not many MCU fans knew Shang-Chi by 2021, but he quickly established himself as a charismatic figure. Shang-Chi’s fighting style is completely new to the MCU, but it’s just a glimpse of the character’s potential. From her family dynamics to the origins of the rings, fans can expect great things from the character.

15) Kang the Conqueror

Appearance series: Loki.

Called “The One Who Remains” in Loki, the character is played by actor Jonathan Majors, who was previously announced as Kang in the cast of Antman 3: Quantumania. Initially, in the 31st century, a variant of herself lived on earth. As a scientist, he discovered many other universes stacked on their own. For a long time the many universes have worked together and exchanged technologies and knowledge. Nonetheless, saw “less altruistic” variants, as he so beautifully puts it, conquering new countries in these new worlds and thus provoked terrible multiversal wars. The character will be extremely interesting in Phase 4 of the MCU, be it him or his variants.

And you, which character introduced in the MCU in 2021 do you prefer? We’ll let you answer this question in our comment area! And if you want to know the full schedule of the upcoming Marvel movies and series for 2022 and 2023, you can find it here.