The 128GB model with 8GB RAM has just dropped in price

5G has been available in France for a little over a year and the offers have multiplied among the different operators, but to benefit from it you need a 5G smartphone. Today we offer you a high-end model from Xiaomi, it’s the 11T, with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM.

Xiaomi 11T: a powerful 5G smartphone that charges at lightning speed

The Xiaomi 11T is one of the latest models from the brand and offers excellent value for money in addition to top performance.

This model is equipped with a 6.67-inch panel with a Full HD + resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. That’s not all, as you get superb image quality with HDR10+ compatibility and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi chose not to power this device with Qualcomm, and here’s what we find below:

Processor: MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G Graphics chip: Mali-G77 MC9 RAM: 8 GB Storage space: 128 GB

As for the photo part, we’re on a triple sensor on the back and a 16-megapixel sensor on the front:

108 megapixels, wide angle 8 megapixels, ultra wide angle 5 megapixels, macro

Everything is coupled with a Dual Tone LED flash for better color reproduction.

The Xiaomi 11T has a 5000 mAh battery and is compatible with fast charging of 67 watts, according to the manufacturer it takes only 36 minutes to go from 0 to 100%.

This 5G phone has just gone up to €425, a very good price given that it’s usually priced around €459. We also have a great wireless noise-cancelling headset from Sony that goes perfectly with this smartphone.

Why crack?

Display quality Power delivery and 5G compatibility Fast charging

