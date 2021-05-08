The 100th anniversary of Amália Rodrigues will be marked with galas in Lisbon and Porto

Concerts bring several musicians together and show the singer’s various artistic facets.

The Coliseums of Porto and Lisbon will receive two galas with commemorations for Amália Rodrigues’ 100th birthday. The ceremonies are scheduled for October 4th and 9th respectively.

The two shows aim to pay homage to the fado singer by bringing together on the same stage the different arts in which Amália stood out. To do this, they will count on the presence of artists such as Cuca Roseta, Cátia Guerreiro or Gonçalo Salgueiro, accompanied by Pedro de Castro, André Ramos and Jaime Santos. Other names will be added to this list and will be announced later.

These unique galas are organized by the Amália Rodrigues Foundation and are part of the celebrations for the 100th birthday of the fado singer. The purpose of the shows is also to enhance the richness and artistic diversity of Amália’s works, whose works include not only fado and drama, but also her facets as a poet and actress.

“We will continue the celebrations of a century of the life of a unique woman with a gala in Porto and Lisbon to feel, celebrate and renew the life and work of Amália Rodrigues, with the assurance that she will continue to be an inspiration in in the present and in the future, ”said the President of the Amália Rodrigues Foundation, Vicente Rodrigues, in a statement, adding that he“ will continue the mission of preserving, studying and spreading Amália’s life and work, and the To fulfill the mission for which it was launched by the will of the founder: to help the most disadvantaged people ”.

Tickets for the shows in Porto and Lisbon cost between 30 and 80 euros and are already available on the Bol website and in the usual places.