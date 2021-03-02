The 10 most powerful cult swordsmen in manga history (One Piece, Demon Slayer …)

The swordsman is a classic cliché in Shonen Manga. At the same time, it’s very nice to see a very well choreographed saber fight scene in which each opponent clashes the weapon in hand while the blade scratches while swinging the punch lines. After much thought and discussion, we thought it would be a good idea to introduce you to ten of the best swordsmen in manga history. Obviously this top is extremely subjective, these characters are not intended for competition and therefore cannot be compared. Don’t hesitate to suggest yours in the comments!

1 # Kirito – Sword Art Online

What ?! What do I hear The big Kirito tie in first place ?! Well, wait a bit before yelling. It’s simple: Kirito is cheating. He can literally use the Matrix in the game, hone his swordsmanship and reduce that of others without having to breed two million boars. So yeah, Kirito first and we don’t talk about it anymore, ousting! Well, if he forgets to pay his subscription or if the internet is gone, that’s a different story …

2 # Mikasa Ackerman – Attack on Titan

Second place had to be occupied by a person who has been on the rise since season four came out. They had to choose between her and Levi, she won because she is also closer to the main character and her training was done almost naturally.

3 # Roronoa Zoro – One piece

Another well known bastard of the most powerful character tops. The guy manages to lift two tons of cast iron with one finger and best represents the saying “the more the better”. Zoro fights with three sabers, which is three times as many good reasons to beat your opponents! Especially since he was trained by One Piece’s ex-best swordsman, Oeil-De-Faucon (or Mihawk for purists). He is the second strongest member of the Straw Hat crew. A real terror!

4 # Mugen – Samurai Shamploo

Mugen is arguably the most unpredictable character in this ranking and that makes him strong. His fighting style is unpredictable, unpredictable. Although he doesn’t have the same excessive physical strength as the other characters, he takes advantage of every void he sees to create opportunities. In a simple saber duel, he has a good chance of winning.

5 # Jean-Pierre Polnareff – Jojo’s bizarre adventure part 3

We had to put a French man at the top and we are fortunate to have the best fencer in the world. So you can use it just as well! Jean-Pierre Polnareff and his stand are fencing professionals, they can do two big ones against a dirty man. Fortunately, we made it clear that this was Jean-Pierre Polnareff’s version of part three of Jojo’s bizarre adventure. Because his last stay in Italy didn’t go very well …

6 # Guts – berserk

All of the previous ones may be outstanding swordsmen, none of them can support the weight of the Guts Blade. Nobody here has a longer or larger sword, and nobody would use it like Guts, and if you laugh at that phrase, there is nothing we can do for you! This is what gives this character its “charm”. Violence and disproportionate power.

7 # Zabuza Momochi -Naruto

You could only choose one swordsman in the universe of Naruto, the choice was difficult. The finalists are Killer Bee and his outbidding with Zoro in terms of number of sabers, Kizame losing his sword, and Zabuza. The manga’s first iconic villain, Naruto, is the one who teaches kids that “real life is out there” and that the ninja’s world is cruel. He harms Kakashi and defeats an army of mercenaries with only one kunai in their mouth. And that’s the class. Otherwise we could have chosen Ten Ten. Throwing a saber, does it count as a swordsman?

8) Tanjiro – Demon Slayer

There has been some debate about whether or not to put Tanjiro on this list. Of course he wins, of course he’s always learning new techniques, but huh, he’s the main character in his story, so on the one hand he deserves a bit. But where he surpasses the rest is in the beauty of his fights. Demon Slayer is known for his animation for a reason. Tanjiro’s fights are the most animated and this is an important point for immersion.

9) Erza Scarlet -Fairy Tail

We had to talk about multiclassification in manga. Where all the other characters are extremely gifted in a single blade, Erza Scarlet in Fairy Tail is not. This summoner’s swordsman knows how to master all kinds of weapons. In addition, it has a range of blades that can be selected and alternated depending on the situation. Too bad Fairy Tail is so focused on fan service that there is reason to make Erza the best swordsman in manga history.

10) Kazuma Kuwabara-YuYu Hakusho

We wanted to put a punk in this top and since we hadn’t talked about Yuyu Hakusho yet, it’s done now. Without laughing, look at YuYu Hakusho. For many, Kazuma Kuwabara is the funniest and most touching character in the manga. In his fight against the samurai Musashi, he acquires his spiritual sword and later the dimensional sword, which will be at the center of an entire manga arc.

# 11 Bonus: All the bleach marks

We really wanted to put a Bleach character in this top, but we were unable to decide which one is that good. The sword fights in this manga are excellent and each character has their own style. Instead of choosing one character and leaving the others aside, we decided that it was better to pay homage to all of them without exception.