the 10 dumbest Pokémon in pearl and diamond

The announcement of the next 4th generation remakes, soberly dubbed Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl, will bring many of us back to childhood. After visiting the most powerful Pokémon that you absolutely must grasp when the games hit Nintendo Switch, here are our picks of the Pokémon you should absolutely avoid.

1) Bastiodon

The complicated choice of the 4th generation lies in the choice of cartridge. If you’ve chosen Diamond, you’re in luck and your fossil will be an evil charcoal. If you have the Pearl version, you get a Bastiodon that is downright bad in Pokémon strategy, mainly because he’s a rock type, is a very bad defensive type, and does nothing but take the damage. Big personal disappointment and that’s why it’s here, ruin of the parties!

2) Moufflair

We understand why Moufflair is so mean in the Mystery Dungeon Pokémon. The latter suffers from a terrible inferiority complex compared to all of the poison types in the game, especially those of the Diamond and Pearl versions which are much better. Here’s how to steal our apples. Unless it’s strictly one of the worst Pokémon in the game, Moufflair suffers too much from the comparison. As long as there are better types of poison than him, he will be weak.

3) Apireine

Personally, I really appreciate this Pokémon. The Big Bee seems like an interesting choice for a team with a lot of utility attacks like Smoke to remove stone traps, land to heal, turn around to get up, etc. But hey, the insect / flight dual -Type is easily considered one of the worst in the game. Ah, and if he goes into the field without the item of the great boots introduced in the 8th generation, he will lose 50% of his life. Suffice it to say, you won’t be placing it more than once in your fight.

4) frost

The two Eevee evolutions added in Generation IV are the worst this cute Pokémon has. Frosty is cute for sure, but don’t seriously expect to use it in combat. His pure ice type is the worst type in the game with a lot of weaknesses. Very slowly, being overtaken by many Pokémon, it will die before it can even attack. His talent is only activated under hail. And Hagel is a very weak mechanic right now.

5) Motisma propellers

It’s still special for Motisma to be in the top 10 best fourth generation Pokémon, but also in the top 10 worst. Let’s say if Motisma-eau is interesting for his defensive stats and access to attacks that can regain pace, his flight version suffers too much when compared to real flight types in the game. A bit like Apireine before, nothing. more than what a bird is already doing. Terrible disappointment.

6) Ceriflore

The case of Cériflore is … special. This Plant-type Pokémon borders on Passable. Its major weakness is its talent, which is only activated under the sun and doubles its special defense … And its attack, which is its worst stat … A shame for a Pokémon that doesn’t have good physical attacks. Under the sun, fire attacks are twice as effective … the worst part is that his underdevelopment is stronger than him and has even been banned from the Little Cup, the smogon format, where only the Pokemon babies compete against each other.

7) Créhelf

Still a lot of affection for Créhelf, who up to the seventh generation with the sun and moon was sometimes visible among the most powerful Pokémon in the game. But the transition to the sword and shield versions hurt him very, very much. It’s the perfect example of the Pokémon that gets weaker and weaker with each generation, and suffers from changing average stats of newcomers. Sleep well, little angel who left too early.

8) Phione

Do you remember Manaphi? Perfect stats out of 100 everywhere, who hits hard, can hit without flinching and who has access to good attacks? Bah Phione it’s the same … But backwards. Manaphi’s failed child is only 80 years old everywhere, has no interesting attack without abundance and light, hits badly and badly throws. Nothing to say. Even Muciole, the insect, likes it better.

9) Luxray

Luxray is a very popular Pokémon with fans, mostly because it is the first Electric Pokémon available in the Adventure of the Diamond and Pearl versions, and its design is really nice. But let’s be serious for two minutes, Luxray is a little useless. He has grit and intimidate talents, good physical attack, but he’s slow, fragile, and considered the worst electric guy with an underdevelopment. Even Rattatac is better than Luxray in the same attacking role.

10) Cheniselle

Cheniselle managed to be ugly and bad three times! This insect-type Pokémon has three different shapes, each just as bad as the other. They add an additional type to the insect type, only the garbage version remains interesting because of the steel type. After reading this top you start to understand: bad insect type, no good stats, or good attacks other than butterfly.

BONUS: Regigigas

The Regi-Chef is on top! Anyone who once chased the Regi in the third generation can now read the Morse code perfectly. And the ultimate reward: Regigigas (which no one can pronounce properly) The Pokémon that is responsible for the continental drift! Powerful on paper. Great stats, painful attacks, and enough to last all day. Unless … there’s a problem. His talent. Regigiga’s unique talent, Calm Start, cuts his attack and speed in half for 5 rounds! It is enormous! Tell yourself your Legendary will be almost as slow as Chenipan for five rounds! Many have tried to build around it, but very few have made it.