The 10 Best Shows Added To Netflix In February 2023

Outer Banks Netflix

Whereas it might be Oscar season, all eyes are on TV screens as HBO is setting viewership progress information with The Final of Us, and everyone seems to be hoping to by some means discover one thing to match it. That features Netflix, which as ever, has a bunch of latest exhibits out this month, although in all probability nothing I’d enterprise rises to fairly that degree.

Listed here are ten of the most effective exhibits coming to Netflix in February 2023 for a large ranges of ages an pursuits. No assure they get renewed, nevertheless.

Excellent Match Netflix

10. Excellent Match Season 1 (February 14) – This one goes to be one thing to behold, an unholy actuality amalgam like no different. Netflix is channeling Bachelor in Paradise to mix a bunch of its actuality exhibits right into a single, unified pool of daters. The present will embrace contestants from the likes of Too Scorching to Deal with, The Circle, Promoting Tampa, Horny Beasts, Love is Blind, The Ultimatum and The Mole. Your TV might combust from the extent of drama.

Ganglands Netflix

9. Ganglands Season 2 (February 17) – We soar throughout the ocean to France for the second season of Ganglands, the crime drama that’s been off the air for a yr and a half, however returns for a second run of episodes. It’s really an adaptation of a movie, but it surely’s blossomed right into a full-on franchise for Netflix.

Freeridge Netflix

8. On My Block: Freeridge (February 2) – Lacking On My Block because it went off the air in 2021 after 4 seasons and 48 episodes? Properly, right here we’ve got a reasonably uncommon Netflix spin-off, one thing you don’t see all that always. The present relies on easter eggs from the ultimate episodes of the unique, and focuses on a brand new technology of buddies.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter Netflix

7. My Dad the Bounty Hunter (February 9) – Needed to get one for the children in right here. The present follows two youngsters who by accident tag alongside on a mission of their dad, who’s an intergalactic bounty hunter. No, no small Yodas are concerned. The present options the voice abilities of Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, Rob Riggle and Russell Hornsby. Hopefully it does okay, as animation has had a tough go of it throughout your complete streaming business as of late.

Gunther’s Thousands and thousands Netflix

6. Gunther’s Thousands and thousands (February 1) – If there’s a single docuseries you need to watch this month, it’s going to be Gunther’s Thousands and thousands, the story of the world’s richest canine (sure you learn that accurately) and his very unusual homeowners concerned in additional orgies than I’m snug listening to about.

Crimson Rose Netflix

5. Crimson Rose (February 15) – Whereas techno horror is a bit hit and miss, I’m actually within the idea of Crimson Rose, wherein teenagers obtain an app that calls for they do harmful issues, or else. This sounds just about precisely like Nerve, and I like that film, so there we go.

New Amsterdam NBC

4. New Amsterdam Seasons 3 and 4 (February 1) – I imagine that is the one non-Netflix unique on the listing, however Netflix has added the 2 latest seasons of the NBC present resulting from its licensing take care of them, they usually’ve confirmed to drive a complete lot of watch time. If you happen to’re into medical dramas, it’s in all probability going to land for you.

Drive to Survive Netflix

3. Formulation 1: Pushed to Survive Season 5 (February 24) – I’ll not watch the precise races throughout the yr, however you possibly can guess that I’m going to binging the entire new season of Drive to Survive on day one to soak up all of the drama and motion. This present has been such an enormous hit that Netflix has greenlit a variant for virtually each different professional sport in existence.

Outer Banks Netflix

2. Outer Banks Season 3 (February 23) – Outer Banks returns for what could possibly be its remaining season, and given Netflix’s popularity, I’m a bit of amazed it’s made it this far. This yr, we will see that the present has confirmed to be a star-maker for Madelyn Cline, who starred in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion a couple of weeks in the past.

You Netflix

1. You Season 4, Half 1 (February 9) – I might simply contemplate this the most important Netflix launch of the month, and it’s solely half 1 (Half 2 is a month in a while March 9). You’ll head to Europe the place Joe will discover himself being stalked by a rival assassin this time round, and he should kind via his posh new buddies to determine who it’s, whereas additionally resisting the urge to homicide individuals himself (good luck with that).

Observe me on Twitter, YouTube, Fb and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content material round-up publication, God Rolls.

Decide up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller collection and The Earthborn Trilogy.