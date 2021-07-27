The 10 best guys in manga history

You will have noticed that at Hitek we love manga and anime. When we talk about the great Shonen (One Piece, Dragon Ball, Naruto, Hunter x Hunter) often, we also have a deep interest in its genre. For this reason we have prepared a small top 10 of the best his in the history of manga for you.

Be careful, like all of the top, this one is very subjective. Above all, it represents the taste of its author. In addition, this top attack on Titan does not show up. If we love manga and anime, Attack on Titan is considered a shonen, even though it revolutionized the genre’s codes.

10 / Parasite – Hitoshi Iwaaki

His by Hitoshi Iwaaki, Parasite plunges us into a world invaded by alien parasites that resemble small snakes that contaminate living things and cause them to devour each other. A young man manages to stop the parasite in his arm and merge with it. Between science fiction and body horror, Parasite is a very dark and very effective being. His 2014 animated adaptation by Studio Madhouse was also successful.

9 / Vinland Saga – Makoto Yukimura

While the Vikings have regained popularity in recent years, Makoto Yukimura has taken up the theme to deliver one of the most popular manga of the past few years, the success of which has been increased tenfold through the serial adaptation of extremely high quality animation, and we are impatiently waiting for season 2. The series tells of the vengeful search of the young Thorfinn Thorsson, who tries to kill the one who murdered his father, and subtly mixes real historical and fictional elements. A really fascinating manga!

8 / Gantz – Hiroya Oku

Gantz de Hiroya Oku is next to Berserk one of the absolute monuments of his family. Very violent (on several levels), with a very mature tone (the manga is littered with eroticism), the manga draws its greatest strength from its complex and human characters, whom we love and hate, and from its drawings. . Inspired by the greatest works of SF and some of the greatest dystopias, Gantz is a radical work that questions our humanity. If we can regret an escalation in violence and sex, sometimes unfounded and eventually repetitive a little, we should acknowledge that Gantz is a remarkable work.

7 / Gunnm – Yukiro Kishiro

Another big name in SF, Gunnm is without a doubt one of the masterpieces of the cyberpunk genre. Adapted for cinema by James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez, Yukiro Kishiro’s manga remains one of the most influential to this day. The manga tells the story of Gally, a cyborg with the appearance of a young girl who was found in poor condition by Doctor Daisuke Ido and who will seek meaning in his life. Gunnm is a very political manga that talks about topics as diverse and complex as identity, transhumanism and the use of nanotechnologies.

6 / Kingdom – Yasuhisa Hara

One of the most significant mangas of the past decade, Kingdom tells the story of a most fascinating period in Chinese history: the Warring States era, seen through the eyes of a young orphan who dreams of becoming a Grand General. Kingdom is a story of rare efficiency. In gigantic battle scenes as well as in quieter, more (geo-) politically oriented sequences, Yasuhisa Hara seems to position himself with Kingdom as the true heir of Kentaro Miura, the famous creator of Berserk.

5 / Monster – Naoki Urasawa

A masterpiece of one of the greatest mangakas of its time, Naoki Urasawa’s Monster tells the dramatic story of Kenzo Tenma, a brilliant Japanese surgeon who is faced with a decision in Germany after a former patient (a young boy) whom he rescued on the spot of the mayor, has become a serial killer. With the art of the cliff hanger like no other, Naoki Urasawa unfolds a monstrously effective story. We could have chosen two other of his works, Pluto and 20th Century Boys.

4 / Remote District – Jiro Taniguchi

Since his family are not limited to violent manga with a more frontal approach to sexuality, we wanted to place a manga by the late Jiro Taniguchi for his deeply poetic work. The author of The Walking Man and The Solitary Gourmet signs his greatest masterpiece with Quartier lointain. Telling the story of a man literally projected into his past, the year of his father’s inexplicable departure, Jiro Taniguchi offers us a manga of infinite emotional power that will bring you some tears.

3 / Vagabond – Takehiko Inoue

Takehiko Inoues Vagabond is a real reference in the historical manga and an adaptation of the famous novel Musashi by Eiji Yoshikawa. The story tells of the adventures of Shinmen Tazeko, who was rejected by his village after the famous Battle of Sekigahara in 1600. On his wanderings, he then decides to become the greatest samurai in Japan. With this introductory manga, the author of Slam Dunk brings the art of drawing to its climax, be it in fights or in sets. Surely one of our favorite manga!

2 / Akira – Katsuhiro Otomo

A monument to both manga and Japanese animation cinema, Akira tells the story of a gang of young idlers in neo-Tokyo. But when one of their own, Tetsuo, is kidnapped by the Japanese army, the gang’s leader, Kaneda, is determined to find out what happened to him. Conspiracies, psychic forces, revolution, Akira is one of SF’s major works, arguably the greatest. In addition to its absolutely fascinating story, Akira shines through the dynamism of Katsuhiro Otomo’s drawing: no superfluous or useless box, the Mangaka processes his boards like a filmmaker his plans. Katsuhiro Otomo will not be wrong in adapting Akira for cinema himself and persistently directing it, especially Steamboy. If the movie had a huge impact on a lot of works, keep in mind that the manga version is more complete than the movie. Must read!

1 / Berserker – Kentaro Miura

We no longer present Berserk, Dark Fantasy’s black diamond. This manga is a true masterpiece and tells the vengeful epic of Guts in search of the man who condemned him to be persecuted by hordes of demons. If his incredible act of violence got a lot of ink flowing, it would be wrong to summarize Berserk in this single dimension: Kentaro Miura pays special attention to the relationships between the characters, and the trio of main characters (Guts, Casca and Griffith) is one of the most exciting in history of the manga. It would be wrong to forget that the very late Kentaro Miura (he died a few weeks ago) signed some of the most beautiful pages in comic book history. We hope his manga doesn’t go unfinished.