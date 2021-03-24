That’s why Homelander’s son is so much more terrible than you thought

The third season of The Boys is eagerly awaited by fans, and Eric Kripke, the show’s showrunner, is having a blast. The latter, very polite on social networks, does not hesitate to give fans of the series information about the filming of season 3 and the new Supes that should be out soon. However, the characters to look out for aren’t all new Supers. Homelander’s son Ryan will continue to be watched closely this third season.

Warning: This item contains loot from season 2 of The Boys. If you haven’t seen it all, read no further.

Homelander’s son

At the end of the second season of The Boys, one of the show’s most intense battles takes place. Despite all odds, Butcher and his allies manage to gain custody of Ryan or at least make Homelander and Stormfront fail. With his newly acquired powers, Ryan wants to save his mother from the clutches of Stormfront, but unfortunately kills her. During the series finale, the young man walks with Grace Mallory, the former deputy director of the CIA.

It is often said that children are our future, but in Ryan’s case one wonders what the future holds for us. The events of the second season were indeed particularly violent for Ryan, who discovered that his father was none other than the Protector, and who, despite himself, killed his own mother with powers inherited from his father. Looking at these elements individually, it is easy to think of Ryan as a real ticking time bomb.

Ryan, a time bomb about to explode?

If we take Homelander’s example, a troubled past leads to a great … Totally postponed. Becca, Ryan’s mother, always wanted her son to be raised under the best possible conditions so that, above all, he didn’t become someone like his father. Metzger also made Ryan promise not to be an idiot before letting him go with Grace Mallory. So Ryan has adults around him who he can consider “parents” or guardians, but the hatred he must have for Homelander and the trauma he has endured could have a huge impact on his future.

The actress who appears as Becca in The Boys, Shantel VanSanten, said some particularly interesting words on behalf of Inverse:

Eric Kripke told me that my character basically exalts the second appearance of Christ or a new homeland.

It’s obvious that Ryan inherited the same potential as Homelander, but it’s probably still a little early to say whether or not he will suffer from the same emotional problems. Why should we fear him in future seasons of The Boys when he’s just a kid, after all? Several avenues are considered, one of which in particular attracts our attention.

Ryan, the key figure of the boys’ future season (s)?

Warning: this section contains loot for The Boys comics. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to know.

In The Boys comics, Black Noir is actually a Homelander clone destined to stop America’s most famous supe when it really gets out of hand. Vought thinks of everything, and who better to stop Homelander than Homelander? This aspect of the script was apparently not borrowed from Eric Kripke, the show runner on the series. So many are still wondering what secrets Black Noir holds in The Boys and how Homelander can be stopped when no one seems more powerful than him.

Some internet users are already advocating the fact that season three’s new confirmed supe, the Soldier Boy, could overcome Homelander if the latter goes too far, but it’s possible to doubt it. Conversely, we saw that Ryan has the same powers as Homelander. It is possible that this child (along with the hatred he will surely have for his father) will be used to bring down Homelander. According to this theory, Ryan should therefore take the place that Black Noir takes in the comics.

One then imagines, if that is the case, how terrifying Ryan could be. Powers beyond his father’s? A parricide while an (involuntary) murder has already taken place? It could be particularly dark for the young super. What do you think of this theory? We’ll let you take part in our survey as well as in the comments section.