“That’s the actual screenshot from my account”

Throughout a current stream, YouTube Gaming star Thomas “Sykkuno” supplied particulars on how a lot cash he earned by way of YouTube Shorts and showcased a screenshot of considered one of his highest-performing quick video clips.

The clip obtained over 206,000 views, and the streamer gained 155 subscribers due to it. Nevertheless, regardless of receiving a whole bunch of hundreds of views, Sykkuno solely earned $2.81 from the video. The streamer said:

“That is one of the best performing one I’ve. 200,000 views. That is a whole lot of views, and I obtained $2.81. So that is the precise screenshot, simply from my account.”

Sykkuno reveals how a lot he earned on YouTube Shorts, talks about how a lot he pays his editor

On the 13-minute mark of his November 17 broadcast, Sykkuno determined to disclose some stats about his highest-performing YouTube Brief and the way a lot cash he made out of it:

‘Guys, let me let you know how a lot I’ve made out of my YouTube Shorts. I believe my highest-performing YouTube Shorts… maintain on, let me verify… obtained 200,000 views! ‘Essentially the most harmless Amongst Us participant.’ 200,000 views! That is fairly good, proper? 200,000 views. That is some huge cash. You guys wish to know the way a lot cash I obtained from that?”

The Las Vegas native was initially involved that disclosing his earnings would land him in sizzling water. He then talked about that fellow YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig had accomplished the identical factor and said that exhibiting the cash earned was seemingly permitted.

Sykkuno shared a screenshot of the video analytics, which revealed that his hottest YouTube Brief had earned $2.81.

The previous Twitch streamer continued the dialog by stating that he had an editor who dealt with YouTube Shorts and talked about how a lot he paid them per video:

“This is one of the best half, proper. I do not make my Shorts. I’ve an editor. So I’ve to pay the editor. So guess how a lot I make after paying somebody. So principally, here is the way it went. I am simply going to say the numbers as a result of I do not know what the going price is. However after I talked to the editor, he was like, ‘Hey, I am going to cost $20 for a Brief.’ And I used to be like, ‘Nicely, that does not sound like so much.’ So I simply informed them I am going to pay him double as a result of I wished to verify he obtained paid nicely.”

Timestamp: 00:12:46

Sykkuno said that he loses about $37 per YouTube Brief, assuming it will get over 200,000 views:

“So I paid him double what he requested for, which is $40 per Brief. Which implies I lose about $37 each Brief, assuming I get 200,000 views each time. And a few of them do not get that a lot. So I lose about $37 per Brief, if… on my greatest performing Brief.”

The 31-year-old estimated that if the short-form video obtained multiple million views, he would solely lose $25:

“However as an example I obtained 1,000,000 views per Shorts. That is a whole lot of views, proper? One million views, multiply that out, and I am going to in all probability lose about $25 per Brief if I obtained 1,000,000 views per Shorts.”

Sykkuno concluded the dialog by stating that YouTube Shorts didn’t pay nicely and that he would lose $1,000 per thirty days if he determined to make one Brief day by day:

“Lengthy story quick, yeah, probably not paying out too nicely. However I do it anyway. I clearly pay the editor nicely. I pay him double what he requested for. However yeah, lengthy story quick, I am in all probability dropping some huge cash per Brief. As an instance I made one day by day, I might lose over a thousand {dollars} a month.”

Followers react to Sykkuno’s revelation

The YouTube feedback part featured a handful of fan reactions. This is a snippet of some related ones:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part react to Sykkuno showcasing his YouTube Shorts earnings

One viewer, Maxtor, claimed that YouTube Shorts was principally a advertising instrument that content material creators primarily use to increase their attain. One other group member talked about the distinguished podcast Trash Style getting a million views and incomes $100 at most.

