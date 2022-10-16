“That’s kind of f***ked” – Asmongold provides his take on the recent Activision-Blizzard sexual harassment lawsuit

Twitch sensation Zack “Asmongold” took to his various Twitch channel Zackrawrr to host a livestream on October 14. Whereas gaming, his consideration caught a Twitch viewer asking for his opinions on the latest Activision-Blizzard lawsuit:

“When did you speak concerning the new Activision lawsuit?”

The streamer gave a fast define of the controversy and defined the gist of the lawsuit. Zack acknowledged:

“So there’s a new sexual harassment Activision lawsuit. Mainly, there was a man that obtained accused of sexual harassment. It obtained reported to Activision, Activision did an investigation, after which after 10 days, the man obtained fired. I do not know. I really feel like that is sort of f***ked! Appears good to me! Yeah.”

Asmongold talks a couple of new Activision-Blizzard controversy

On the one-hour mark of the October 14 livestream, Zack offered context in direction of the latest Activision-Blizzard sexual harassment lawsuit. He talked about that an worker was terminated from the corporate following an investigation right into a critical matter.

Asmongold claimed that Activision-Blizzard wouldn’t have performed an investigation after some viewers commented on the corporate’s “tradition”:

“‘That is simply the tradition there.’ No, it isn’t the tradition there in any respect. I imply, if it was, they might’ve not finished an investigation. I believe it is unfair to say that.”

The World of Warcraft gamer continued the dialogue by offering his tackle large companies not eager to cope with lawsuits as a result of they might “waste their cash”:

“Properly, I imply, here is the factor is that… I imply, these firms don’t desire; they do not need a lawsuit as a result of it is a waste of their cash. So it is like if there’s something that causes; if there’s one thing that causes any type of like, discourse, or something like that, they’re simply going to eliminate it, man.”

The Twitch streamer added:

“Yeah, they do not need to cope with it. They do not need to have any issues with it. So it is like, any person that is placing the corporate in danger, , they will, , consider their accountability for it, after which tackle it primarily based off of that.”

Timestamp: 01:01:28

One other viewer commented that Activision-Blizzard is “threat aversive.” Asmongold agreed with the opinion and stated:

“Yeah, they’re publicly traded. It is vital to maintain that in thoughts, too. It is a non-public firm; they obtained much more leeway. However basically, I believe it is vital to do this.”

The streamer claimed that he was not a “shoot first, ask questions later” sort of particular person and offered a rationale for the assertion:

“However yeah, I imply, I do not actually assume that, like, I am not a shoot first, ask questions later sort of man with these things, proper? I believe that if any person; , if there’s one thing like that, that occurs, it needs to be taken actually critically. However it does not imply that essentially anyone’s proper instantly, and that is why you look into it, and you work it out your self.”

The dialogue on the subject concluded with Asmongold stating that Activision-Blizzard made the “proper name”:

“I imply, it looks as if Activision did that, which is a proper name, and I imply, f**okay. I do not assume there’s anything extra to say about it.”

Followers react to Asmongold’s sentiments

The YouTube feedback part featured greater than 334 fan reactions. Here is a snippet of some related ones:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part reacting to the streamer’s take (Photos through Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Whereas one viewer claimed that Activision-Blizzard solely took motion after the difficulty grew to become public, one other stated that the sexual harassment criticism was reported “years again.”



