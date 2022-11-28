“That’s classic” – Warzone player stream snipes xQc and Nadia with infamous Erobb clip

Widespread Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” has been enjoying the newly launched Name of Obligation: Warzone 2.0 on stream, and becoming a member of him within the battle royale sport is widespread Warzone streamer, Nadia.

One of the crucial intriguing gameplay options of Warzone 2.0 is the proximity chat that enables gamers to eavesdrop on different close by squads’ communication. Whereas this can be utilized as a tactical benefit, it’s usually used to harass different gamers.

Whereas enjoying Warzone, the streamer duo ran right into a participant who was enjoying an notorious Erobb clip by their microphone. Within the clip, Erobb might be heard speaking in regards to the character Ellie from The Final of Us, saying that he was drawn to her regardless of her being underage.

The clip elicited a response from each streamers, with Nadia expressing shock, and xQc discovering the entire thing hilarious. He referred to the clip as a basic Erobb second.

“That is basic! that is truly a basic.”

Warzone participant stream snipes xQc with notorious Erobb clip

Like many different present players, xQc has been enjoying his justifiable share of Name of Obligation Warzone 2.0 throughout his latest streams and has teamed up with Warzone streamer Nadia, which has sparked rumors of a possible budding romance between the 2.

Whereas xQc and Nadia had been enjoying the battle royale title, they bumped into just a few situations of different gamers utilizing the proximity chat to harass different gamers. This included an occasion of a participant working a clip of TSM streamer Erobb saying some questionable issues about an underage character in a well-liked online game.

“That Ellie lady within the f****** video games I used to be enjoying, I do not give a f*** if she’s fifteen. If she’s fifteen, I am fifteen, you are feeling me?”

Within the clip, which originated round 5 years in the past, Erobb talked in regards to the online game The Final of Us and one in every of its characters, Ellie, who served as a companion to the protagonist Joel. She is portrayed as being in her mid-teens within the first sport, though that didn’t deter Erobb from claiming he was drawn to her.

Though making crude jokes for the sake of shock worth is nothing new for Erobb, this specific clip rapidly turned notorious in his group, with the “Swag” emote being generally utilized in reference to the controversial second.

Because the incident, referencing the clip or utilizing the emote in his chat might price him a everlasting ban from his moderators. On YouTube, uploads of the clip are frequently taken down, solely to be reuploaded by viewers.

Nadia and xQc’s reactions upon listening to the clip throughout their Warzone sport had been pretty contrasting. Nadia appeared unfamiliar with the clip, expressing shock and shock. However xQc has been on Twitch for a very long time and referred to Erobb’s remark as a basic.

Whereas Erobb would most likely choose the outdated clip had been buried, this Warzone second serves as proof that nothing on the web dies fairly so merely.

