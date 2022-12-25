“That thing’s kind of busted!”

Throughout a livestream on December 24, Twitch sensation Felix “xQc” took the chance to point out off his brand-new possession.

Whereas explaining how he dedicated the “final crime” and was compelled to make a foul guess, the streamer talked about that he had purchased a particular watch that he had not but opened.

After unboxing the package deal, Felix revealed a diamond-encrusted Rolex to his viewers. His response after seeing the watch in particular person was:

“It seems sort of respectable truly. Holy f**okay! Bro, I assumed it might be lame as f**okay! That factor’s sort of busted! Jesus!”

xQc tries on a diamond-studded Rolex for the primary time on stream

The dialog about xQc’s new watch started on the one-hour mark of his December 24 broadcast when he revealed shopping for one thing:

“Man, I dedicated an final crime. Pay attention, chat! I stated I might by no means put on a watch, okay? I’ve to do a very dangerous guess. Okay? I took my rig again, and my weekly bonus, and all my s**t collectively and I purchased one thing. I do not know how you can flip it down, powerful. Maintain up. It simply got here in. I did not open it, but.”

The French-Canadian character reached for a well-packaged field and started unboxing the merchandise. A couple of moments later, he showcased a diamond-studded Rolex and stated:

“Dude, I am scared it’ll be lame! Bro… okay, maintain up.”

Timestamp: 01:24:50

xQc confirmed his viewers the watch in its full glory, commenting that it regarded “sort of respectable.” He determined to check out Rolex for the primary time and claimed that he was afraid to interrupt it:

“Dude, I am scared to placing it on. It is actually small as a result of I’ve a mini wrist. So I advised them to make it like, actually, actually small. Dude, am I not allowed to present myself a f***ing Christmas present, or what? It is actually tight! Oh, truly it is just about excellent! How do I shut it? Dude, I am fearful of breaking it. Chat, I am fearful of breaking it.”

The previous Overwatch professional struggled to shut the clasp on the watch. After determining how you can correctly put on it, xQc acknowledged:

“Brother! It may be too tight. Is that this it, or not? Brother! Appears to be like respectable, to be sincere. Holy f**okay! Yeah, it is just about excellent.”

Followers react to the streamer’s costly watch

The YouTube feedback part was bustling with fan reactions as greater than 400 followers offered their tackle xQc’s new Rolex. This is a snippet of a few of the most related fan reactions:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part offering their tackle the streamer’s Rolex (Picture through xQc Clips/YouTube)

Whereas one viewer recalled that the streamer’s followers predicted he would buy a watch, one other neighborhood member claimed that the Rolex was “only a watch with diamonds.”



