That strange power of the forgotten doctor that we want to see in the MCU

Invented by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Doctor Strange is the most powerful wizard in the Marvel universe. But the Sorcerer Supreme is not only a master of the mystical arts, he has another ability that is very often forgotten and yet impressive.

When the mystical arts are not enough …

In addition to his knowledge and skills in medicine, Doctor Strange is an extremely powerful wizard. The latter draws his powers from mystical beings such as Agamotto, Cyttorak, Ikonn or Oshtur, which enable him to work magic. In addition, Strange’s abilities allow him to use telepathy, astral projection, hypnosis, telekinesis, or even teleport, and to erect mystical shields.

The world-famous former surgeon got all these powers after a car accident. Strange suffered severe nerve damage and was unable to use his hands to operate.

Desperate and in search of a cure, he travels to Tibet in the hope of being able to heal with magic. Instead of a cure, Stephen Strange found himself, in fact, he discovered the hero within himself by getting rid of his ego and selfishness. He eventually rises to the rank of Sorcerer Supreme and repeatedly saves our reality from threats like Shuma-Gorath.

… martial arts take over

As the Sorcerer Supreme, Strange has mastered a lot of magic tricks, but when the mystical arts aren’t an option, he has another secret weapon that hasn’t really been touched on in the MCU, by the way.

Warning! The remainder of this article contains spoilers for the Defenders # 1 comic book. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

In a preview of Defenders # 1 available in print and digital on August 11th, Masked Raider challenges Doctor Strange to battle, and Sorcerer Supreme is reminding fans that he is a master of the martial arts.

As a founding member of the Defenders, Doctor Strange is recruiting new members to the team. While meditating in the Sanctum Sanctorum, one of the new recruits, Masked Raider, Strange and interrupts the challenge in battle. Masked Raider quickly discovers that Strange’s powers aren’t limited to magic. The latter defeated Raider in record time with his mastery of various martial arts.

Consisting of five issues, Defenders is a miniseries of comics dedicated to the Defenders team. Written by Al Ewing and drawn by Javier Rodriguez, the first issue will be published on August 11th.

Do you know this side of Doctor Strange and would you like it to be exploited within the MCU? While you’re waiting to see it on the big screen, you’ll love to find out why Strange lied to Tony Stark, in fact, he didn’t have to die.