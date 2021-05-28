that secret story between Vader and Han Solo that you don’t know

Han Solo and Darth Vader are some of the most iconic characters in the entire Star Wars saga. As true pillars of the universe, they all embody a very different symbolism, but their fates are closely related. Like any good antagonist, the Lord Sith is not to be looked at in a Manichaean way, and the interest of their relationship lies in the individual subtleties of each. After recently revealing Darth Vader’s worst nightmare, the comic strip Darth Vader # 12 reveals more details about what is going on between Han Solo and him. WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest Darth Vader # 12 comic. If you don’t want to know more, we recommend that you stop reading here.

a duel at the top that left an aftermath

Before we tackle the thorny issue of Vader and Han Solo’s relationship, it’s worth briefly recontextualizing recent events in the comic. After defeating the infamous Summa Verminoth creature, Vader travels to Exegol, where he confronts Palpatine but comes out defeated, wounded and in full control. He is being transferred to Coruscant to undergo surgery and get back on his feet.

Despite his condition, he finds the strength to survive by exploiting his hatred of Palpatine. We also know that after the events of The Empire Strikes Back, Vader is no longer aiming to recruit Luke Skywalker, but rather to kill him and his friends with whom he has a strong relationship. In the films, Han Solo allowed Luke Skywalker to destroy the Death Star with one decisive shot. But the comic revealed more details about what happened next.

new scenes

So we learn that Darth Vader followed the Millennium Falcon to Corellia after the events of Star Wars: A New Hope and almost managed to eliminate them once. Unfortunately for the Sith, they managed to escape. During this brief meeting, however, Darth Vader was able to discover Han Solo’s name as well as his story. Additionally, one of the scenes in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – in which Vader uses an interrogating droid on Han Solo without asking him a single question – is given wider context. It looks like he just wanted revenge for interfering in the battle for the Death Star. Finally, it also seems clearer why Vader allowed Han Solo to be held in carbonite: the latter wanted to catch Luke and make him appear.

In the other comics we also learn that Boba Fett Han Solo’s body was stolen while he was on his way to the palace of Jabba the Hutt. As a result, Darth Vader is forced to meet Bokku, a member of Jabba’s family. He also manages to get Ochi, an assassin from Bestoon, to convince Bokku to retrieve Solo’s body before Jabba does so so that he can set a trap for Luke Skywalker. This allows the Sith to kill his son. The comic Darth Vader # 12 is already available.