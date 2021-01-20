That forgotten twist that could have changed everything at the end of the series

Not only was Lady CoeurdePierre erased, the Game of Thrones franchise put another important plot from the books aside. Another contender for the Iron Throne should have appeared on television. We’ll decipher this for you.

If you’ve watched Game of Thrones, you know that one of the series’ big twists and turns is the moment we learn that Jon Snow is actually a Targaryen because he is the hidden son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. A title that makes him one of the legitimate contenders for the Iron Throne, but another Targaryen could have pointed to the tip of his nose. In fact, there is a character in the books named Griff the Younger. This is actually Aegon Targaryen, the first son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Elia Martell. He is believed to have been killed by the mountain, but he was traded and hidden just before Gregor Clegane committed his mistreatment. So in the books we can see him as an adult and he even travels with Tyrion. As the first son of Rhaegar Targaryen, he is even more legitimate on the iron throne than Daenerys and Jon Snow. You can imagine it would have been an even bigger puzzle if it had been on the show, but then why did you delete it?

The lack of time is already a strong argument, it would have taken a lot more episodes to integrate Aegon into the plot. But it’s mostly a selection of showrunners who didn’t want the twist on Jon Snow’s resurrection to have any less impact. Similar to Lady CoeurdePierre, the idea wasn’t to bring multiple characters back from the dead so that Jon Snow’s return would be truly unique. Theories from readers of the books suggest that Griff the Younger is not a true Targaryen and therefore the character was removed from the series. The Game of Thrones books are still being written and we will have to wait a little longer before we discover the fate of Griff the Younger.

While we wait for the next book, House of Dragons, the spin-off series dedicated to the Targaryen family is still in the works. In it we learn more about the story of Daenerys’ family and the dragons.