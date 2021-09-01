That Disney and Warner bug that restarted piracy

Given the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood production companies have had to find alternatives to the usual theatrical releases, where cinemas are mostly closed. But with the boom in streaming platforms during the lockdown, films have of course taken a completely digital direction. A simple solution that still has its weaknesses starting with easier hacking.

when pirate sites feast

Last month, Scarlett Johansson announced that it would file a complaint against Disney against the simultaneous release of Black Widow on Disney + and in theaters. According to the actress, her contract stipulated that the film would only be shown in theaters and that she would receive a percentage of the revenue from the film. But with the release on Disney +, the Hollywood giant didn’t fail to get ahead of the game. By only releasing her film in theaters, Scarlett Johansson wants to avoid piracy.

But as the Washington Post explains, the successive releases of current blockbusters on streaming platforms have only accentuated piracy. The films are now available for download a few hours after their arrival in the cinemas. Black Widow, Jungle Cruise or Suicide Squad, films that were shared and downloaded by tens of thousands of internet users shortly after their respective release. As a premiere in the history of cinema, piracy had previously had to be content with films that were recorded over the telephone or under rather poor conditions.

Now, with the arrival of blockbusters on streaming sites, pirates don’t have to go far to find movies with a quality often similar to that from official sources. Experts from pirate sites and cinemas are certain that the distribution of high-quality illegal copies would affect the revenues of cinemas and streaming platforms. Due to this trend, forced by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting health restrictions, movie ticket sales have declined faster than expected.

Despite successful and well-stocked previews, films broadcast in theaters fell victim to abandoned cinemas affected by the pandemic, health restrictions, and pirated and quality copies. It remains to be seen whether the distributors will change their minds in light of this issue. Still, the rise in subscriber numbers to their streaming platforms could remain interesting enough to keep the films being released in cinemas and digitally at the same time. In addition, the cinema remains an experience in itself. Some people will likely prefer to buy a ticket and watch the film in optimal conditions rather than enjoy a good quality copy.

