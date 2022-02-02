That creepy detail about Hans Landa that you didn’t notice

In 2009, Quentin Tarantino released a new movie: Inglourious Basterds. An emblematic work that, as always, delighted the filmmaker’s fans. The feature film also made an impression thanks to actor Christoph Waltz. The latter actually embodies the Nazi Colonel Hans Landa. An impressive character due to his violence, his coldness and his total lack of empathy. A new detail from the film made the character even more disturbing.

Inglourious Basterds: a little classic

Released in 2009, Inglourious Basterds proved to be a huge hit for Quentin Tarantino. While perhaps his most commercial work, the feature film was nominated 8 times for an Oscar and won the Best Supporting Actor statuette for Christoph Waltz. It must be said that the actor does a great job in the skin of Colonel Hans Landa. The film also fully revived his acting career. Since Inglourious Basterds and his Oscar, Christoph Waltz has been absolutely everywhere and has had success.

The film was also a hit at the box office, grossing over $321 million on a budget of $70 million. In addition to the presence of Christoph Waltz, the film brought together an incredible international cast including Mélanie Laurent, Brad Pitt, Eli Roth, Michael Fassbender, Diane Kruger, Daniel Brühl and Léa Seydoux.

This detail that sends shivers down your spine

So one of the attractions of the film remains Christophe Waltz. Absolutely terrifying in the skin of Hans Landa, he makes a strong impression from the film’s iconic opening sequence. The so-called glass and milk scene that has undeniably remained in the annals. Like all Quentin Tarantino films, Inglourious Basterds is packed with little details. In the opening scene, Hans goes to a small French farm where he questions Pierre LaPadite (played by Denis Ménochet) about the fate of a Jewish family he has been following for a few days. Pierre hides them under the floor of his house. The sequence obviously became famous for the tension it unleashes and the incredible performance of the actors. But in this scene, a very subtle detail makes Hans Landa even more terrifying.

When Pierre LaPadite brings Hans to his house, the officer sits down at the table and Pierre tells one of his daughters to bring him wine. Landa stops her and grabs her wrist. A gesture that is no accident, because the character actually feels the pulse of Suzanne LaPadite. Hans Landa therefore checks the girl’s pulse to find out whether the family is hiding something from her. A remarkable detail, by the way, how the Nazi grabbed the girl’s hand. The most observant can clearly see the officer taking the young woman’s pulse. Which fleshes out the myth of this character and his interpreter a little more. It remains to be seen whether this idea was in the script, whether it was a last-minute addition by Quentin Tarantino, or whether Christoph Waltz improvised this passage.