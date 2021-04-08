Thanos teams up with the Avengers to defeat this great bad guy

Sometimes there are alliances that we would not have thought possible. Chocolate lasagna? Do dogs like cats? Thanos the ally of the Avengers? These relationships seem very strange to us, and yet there is one that works at the moment: that of Thanos with the Avengers. We take stock of the issue, strange as it may seem at first glance.

Warning: This article contains loot related to the Avengers Mech Strike comics. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

The Avengers and Thanos

To understand how Thanos and the Avengers came to work together, you have to watch the comic book series Avengers Mech Strike (by writer Jed MacKay and artist Carlos Magno) in which we follow the Avengers when they face a new threat of great magnitude Extent are exposed. Massive creatures known as biomecanoids are suddenly popping up all over the Marvel Universe, and the only way to stop them is by using the vibranium.

To counter this new threat, Iron Man and Black Panther are developing vibranium mecha suits for each Avenger. We need to act quickly as biomecanoids appear faster and faster in the universe. Once the Avengers are equipped, the entire team goes into battle, but Iron Man and Black Panther are ambushed. Kang the Conqueror is then exposed as the creator of all these monstrosities. The latter destroys Black Panther, and neither one nor two, he breaks time in the end.

Thanos faces the conqueror

In Avengers Mech Strike Volume 3, the Avengers face dinosaurs as Kang continues to disrupt the flow of time. Though powerful, the Avengers weren’t necessarily ready to face threats from such different ages and beyond. Given the multitude of threats ahead, the Avengers regroup, and then Captain Marvel reveals something completely unexpected: Thanos will be the Avengers’ new benefactor.

In fact, the Mad Titan allies only with the Avengers to defeat Kang the Conqueror. The legendary clash will take place in Issue 4 of Avengers Mech Strike, which will be released on June 30, 2021. In the meantime, only the cover of the comic has been revealed, and thanks to the latter, we notice that Iron Man has made mecha armor for Thanos so that he will most likely have an additional chance to defeat Kang. The Avengers must also fear Kang’s incredible intelligence that surpasses that of the Mad Titan. Nevertheless, with mech armor and in the company of the Avengers, it seems unlikely at the moment that Thanos will succeed in winning against Kang.

However, there remains one question for the comic series to answer: what will Thanos do with the mech armor when the battle with Kang is over? Could he then become an even greater threat than Kang the Conqueror? Only Jed MacKay has a strong idea on the matter, and we can’t wait to find out what the next installment of Avengers Mech Strike has in store for us.

In the meantime, if the question “Which of Thanos or Kang the Conqueror would win in a duel?” If you are interested, you know that the question has already been discussed extensively by comic book fans and that we devoted an earlier article to this topic.