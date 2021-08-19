Thanos is actually back in this dark and tragic story

The Eternals is an entire section of the Marvel saga that remained largely unknown to the public for a while. In France, if you have to wait until November 3rd to discover them incorporated into the MCU, they are much older in the comics than those created in 1976. In fact, they are almost as old as the history of the creation of the world according to its origins.

Eternals: What connection to Thanos?

In the Marvel Comics, the connection between Thanos and the Eternals is explicit. To put it simply: Thanos is the outcast descendant of the two Eternals Mentor and Sui-san, who, when they see the deformity of their child, née Deviant, decide to abandon him and / or try to kill him. In the MCU film, this will simply result in Thanos having an unexplained family relationship with the character played by Angelina Jolie aka Thena. To summarize all of this in more detail, we have already created an article for you, which you can find here. What interests us today is the description of the genesis of Thanos in a one-shot spin-off dedicated to him.

In the comics, Thanos and Théna are cousins, because the father of Thanos, A’lars, is the brother of Zuras, the father of Théna

After the death of their father, Kronos Zuras becomes the leader of the Eternals on Earth and A’lars goes to Titan, where Uranos, his uncle and his followers have settled. pic.twitter.com/XS5KlYLdxo

August 12, 2021

One Shot Eternals: Thanos Rises # 1, the cover of which was shared yesterday by artist Dustin Weaver, features a cosmic-sized Thanos hovering over his entire history and family. Comic book writer Kieron Gillen mentioned that this one-shot is about a violent civil war and several Eternals ride mechanical laser dinosaurs (yes, yes). Thanos’ parents, Sui-san and mentor are also introduced. The writer also teased some plot elements from the comics, suggesting that Thanos may not be the worst member of his own family.

What does this mean for the MCU?

Either the readers will meet this new member at the one-shot, or already known members will be seen in a different light, such as Mentor, Sui-San or Starfox, the titan’s brother. The Eternals were recently rewarded with a fantastic glow-up with new story origins that coincides with the announcement of the film, so the stories can come together or match on some points. This restart was eagerly awaited as the story of these heroes was unknown and complex. One thing is certain: Readers will learn more about the Eternals, but the stories about them have only grown darker and more tragic.

Directed by the eminent Chloé Zao, recently Oscar winner for her film Nomad, the film will take you with the third generation of Eternals, born about 25,000 years ago. The film will highlight three new forces in equilibrium: the heavenly, the eternal and the deviating. The former created the other two artificially by modifying human DNA. But the deviants became dangerous and were almost wiped out. If the Eternals feel that the Thanos threat isn’t enough to step in, they’ll no doubt step in when the Deviants show their noses, and that’s what is shown in the latest trailer. To recap the situation, here is an article.

#The Eternals: The film ‘THE ETERNALS’ will explore the question of the hero’s absence during the events of Thanos and throughout the history of the MCU as a whole. (via @EW) pic.twitter.com/21fuJXsimb

August 18, 2021

In the comics, Thanos is part of the Titans, a branch of the race of Eternals who left Earth for Saturn’s moon, Titan, he is the only one who has a different physique than him due to a genetic defect called Deviation Syndrome. pic.twitter.com/7AZ1MuLJLr

August 12, 2021