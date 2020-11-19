ThanksGiving Offer for Physicians -24/7 Medical Billing Services

The COVID-19 pandemic showed the worse end of people’s sufferings across the globe, and how healthcare workers were striving hard supporting patients’ recovery round-the-clock, even without the fear of losing their life. Along with creating severe health hazards, the pandemic has made many businesses to shut, thus affecting the revenue of individual physicians and small & mid-size practices.

To know more about us @ https://bit.ly/35JbK2U

With the passing time, the novel coronavirus is coming under control and many practices have been resuming their services slowly. 24/7 Medical Billing Services would like to take this opportunity to thank this courtesy by offering a unique proposition to these practices. As a courtesy for all the healthcare industry, 24/7 Medical Billing Services is offering a flat 20% discount to all new practices who register with us in this ThanksGiving month.

In addition to 20% discount on the first 3 invoices, these new practices get the following services as an extended benefit, absolutely at free of cost:

Free Credentialing Services

Free AR Audit

Free Coding Reviews

Our company feels happy to see you growing and maintaining consistency in your revenue and improving your focus towards patients. 24/7 Medical Billing Services looks forward providing an extended support and be your backbone in claims submission and reimbursements at 99% accuracy and deliver high efficiency in managing denials. The company offers a wide range of services in every area of medical billing and coding. Delivering excellence in revenue management cycle and handling claim rejections, the company offers customized packages according to your outsourcing need.

Get an offer details @ https://bit.ly/35JbK2U

There are splendid benefits for choosing our company your medical billing outsourcing partner. Here are a few for yours knowledge:

Highly skilled and vast expertise in medical and DME billing

Simple and hassle-free on-boarding process for new clients

Excellent management of rejected and pending claims, and ageing accounts receivables

Seamless and transparent communication at every step of medical billing process

Dedicated, experienced, and certified billing and coding team for your practice with high-end supervision from every aspect of your claim

Instant and real-time response to your queries and clarifications

Make a rush to avail this offer, since it lasts only till 30th of November 2020. The company and its team make sure that your medical billing process is under your control, so you do not worry about transparency in any sub-processes handed over to us. COVID-19 pandemic is not settled yet; therefore there are high chances for the healthcare industry to experience more unique challenges in the coming days. To beat across such situation, you definitely need the support of a third-party medical billing service provider like 24/7 Medical Billing Services, which is exceptional in administering revenue management cycle.

Hurry! Grab the offer before it’s gone

Assume when you get back to work after a long break from ThanksGiving, you see every process in your medical practice is streamlined and allows you start fresh, without the need of making immediate strategies.

Isn’t it interesting? Then what are you waiting for? Give a call to 24/7 Medical Billing Services at +1-888-502-0537 to discuss the offer and avail it instantly.