Thanks to this mod you can now sleep with Keanu Reeves

Cyberpunk 2077 was released last December and didn’t get off to the start expected by CD Projekt Red, his studio. Recurring bugs, despicable console versions, memory problems and missing subscriber content were heavily criticized when it was released. But Cyberpunk 2077 still has the advantage of PC gaming: mods. So it is possible to refine his experience thanks to the content creators, which also offers the possibility of sleeping with Keanu Reeves.

Interested in an intimate moment with Johnny?

As Eurogamer reports, Cyberpunk 2077 has a mod that allows you to sleep with Keanu Reeves, or rather his character: Johnny Silverhand. A mod created by a certain Catmino, but it doesn’t stop there. And for good reason, it opens up the field of possibility by expanding the list of affected characters by including Judy, Panam, and even Goro Takemura on the side. To achieve this, this mod replaces the game models. The result therefore depends on the files used and, above all, on the files available. Although some characters have scenes of romance, Johnny Silverhand doesn’t, at least with V.

Still, it’s the only way we’ve discovered so far to enjoy such scenes in the company of the character played by Keanu Reeves. By reversing the models of Johnny and a sex worker, it is possible to discover a pretty fun scene. However, Silverhand keeps his clothes throughout the performance while acting quite flawed. To achieve your goals, you’ll need to use CP77Tools, a modding tool that allows you to extract files before implanting a bunch of modified files. A limited process that does not involve all characters.

If Catmino paid special attention to Johnny Silverhand, it was at the request of the community. Interested players who can indulge in the pleasure of the flesh when one day the rocker’s clothes disappear. Despite this good news, it looks like the mod is no longer available upon request from CD Projekt Red. On NexusMods, the platform this mod is hosted on, it is stated that Catmino is “clearing the situation with CDPR”. In other words, the Polish studio doesn’t seem to have appreciated the way the modder handled it and wants it all to go away.

