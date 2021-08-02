Thanks to this explosive trailer, the live action series about Shikamaru has finally been revealed

Thanks to this explosive trailer, the live action series about Shikamaru has finally been revealed

Live-action anime adaptations don’t always have a good reputation, but many companies and streaming platforms keep trying to produce them. Today we’re telling you more about a live-action series on Naruto that is no longer in the first tryout and that has just unveiled the trailer for its fifth part, entitled “Shikamaru’s Revenge”.

Naruto: Shikamaru’s revenge

You may have heard of RE: Anime’s live-action web series (which has gone viral over time) called Naruto: Climbing Silver. This series was created to take up the events of Naruto: Shippuden, in which Shikamaru and his team lost their teacher, Asuma, and are releasing another sequel. This live-action web series is largely funded by the indie gogo campaign, which recently raised $ 15,000 to continue the live-action adaptation of the adventures of the Konoha characters.

April 8, 2021

This money raised was used to create the fifth part of the series called “Shikamaru’s Revenge” or Naruto: La Revanche de Shikamaru in French. RE: Anime says:

Our mission is to transform fans’ favorite anime programming into high quality action films while representing the culture and characters that are true to each story and intended values ​​of each anime.

RE: Anime is not on the first try, however, as the company has made other live-action adaptations of various animes in the past, such as One-Punch Man or Hunter x Hunter. .

A first trailer for the most impatient fans

RE: Anime just released the live-action trailer for Naruto: Shikamaru Revenge. The one-minute teaser brings to life the character of Shikamaru, the opponent, in this new movie, Hidan and Kakuzu. As you will see, Shikamaru is also supported by Asuma in his fight against the sadistic ninjas (who attack bloodthirstily). We let you discover the trailer without further ado:

On Youtube, fans who followed the progress of the web series congratulated the creators for the time being:

And you, what do you think of this first trailer?