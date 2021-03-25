Thanks to a simple everyday object, the Twitch account suddenly increases to 125,000 followers

Twitch isn’t just about streaming video games! Indeed, it is possible to live on absolutely anything and everything, as evidenced by the recent interviews by Samuel Etienne, which sparked controversy – especially when he received Prime Minister Jean Castex. Today we’re taking a look at a Twitch account that might seem pretty insignificant at first, but which ended up garnering an impressive number of followers.

Internet users crazy … for a stop sign

Yes, you read that right. A Twitch account suddenly had 125,000 followers with just one character – the most famous, however. The report, known as Stoppsigncam, is shooting a small intersection near Salem, Massachusetts (see photo below). There’s a stop sign there … that 98.73% of drivers never obey. And there a miracle! A blue car arrives at the sign and stops. Lots of people spam “I’ve been there” and make an account famous, anecdotal to say the least. Looking at this simple everyday object suddenly became as exciting as a legendary sporting event.

Things speed up

Events gradually took a more fun turn as people got involved in the game: a driver got out of his car to do a backflip, others stopped in the middle of the night to indulge in a lightsaber duel (see video below)! Another identified himself in the chat and cleaned the panel of its impurities (please understand: he removed an advertising sticker). There are rumors that the account could be used by local police for surveillance purposes. You can’t stop the progress.

a rational explanation

According to early fans, the number has been around since last year, but rarely more than 10 viewers. Lately, a number of factors have caused the account to explode. A user named JhbTeam (155,000 subscribers) shared the account with their audience through a tweet. But that’s not all: After removing the tweet after only two hours, JhbTeam simply created a TikTok account a few days ago! Via a private message to Kotaku Media, JhbTeam explains what was originally a joke:

At first I thought of a simple little joke that was only shared with my followers on Twitter for the night as I deleted my tweet two hours later. When people stayed all night and really watched, I wanted to create the TikTok account to see if I could make this stuff bigger. I went to bed that evening with 400 viewers and woke up with 4,000 viewers plus my TikTok account with 800,000 views in just a few hours. I am very happy with the result because my ultimate goal was to get the word out about this account and it exceeded my expectations.