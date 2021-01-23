Thanks for being back at the MCU soon?

The principle of a superhero movie is very simple: when one villain dies or loses, someone else replaces him. If Pippin from The Lord of the Rings were a Marvel character, his port of call would have been, “Thanos was defeated, but what about the second Thanos?” As it is very likely that this archenemy will return in future MCU films.

EternAls: A return from Thanos to the MCU?

If theaters can open by the end of the year, Studio Marvels Eternals should arrive. This film, scheduled for November 5, 2021, will be part of Stage 4 of the MCU and will focus on the characters of the Eternal, Heavenly, and Deviants. Three new life forms, one of which has already been introduced in the Marvel timeline in the presence of Thanos.

The latter are unfortunately not known to the public, but the cast is really interesting. Confirmed their presence among others Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington. In an interview on the Phase Zero podcast, Jim Starlin, co-creator of Titan explains:

I think I heard rumors that he [Thanos] comes back in various things. I think I heard Marvel Studios confirmed that he will be performing at the Eternals at least once, so he will be there. It’s not something I made up. I read that somewhere.

Even though nothing is official at the moment if the Titan Thanos appears in the movie, its co-creator Jim Starlin assumes he will return there by then. In the comics, Thanos is an Eternal and his father A’Lars is one of the leaders of this superhuman race. In addition, this name is not unknown as the name A’lars was mentioned in the Infinity War.

The Eternals are a kind of demigod in the world of comics, inspired by Greek mythology and generally having the same powers. Overpowering, almost immortal, teleportation … Like the deviants, they come from a branch of humanity and are the result of experiences of cosmic beings called heavenly ones. The comics state that killing an Eternal is very difficult. One way to do this is to scatter your atoms in the four corners of the universe. And again this is only temporary, hence the likely return of Thanos …

Also note that Thanos can return in a number of ways. First of all, the Mad Titan could be seen in a flashback in the movie Eternals. His return could also be an episode of the series WandaVision, Loki or the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will explore the Multiverse. When the return of the Crazy Titan is confirmed, we will notify you.