Thalassemia Treatment Market Size, Growth, Opportunity, Forecast and Covid-19 Impact Analysis to 2027

Global Thalassemia Treatment Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025. Rise in number of altered Thalassemia genes, increase in awareness about the disease and high adoption of chelation therapy & blood transfusion for treatment by doctors as well as patients arelikely to enhance the growth of Global Thalassemia Treatment Market.

Scope of Thalassemia Treatment Market Reports –

Thalassemia is aninherited blood disorder in which the body makes an abnormal form of hemoglobin.People having Thalassemia disease are unable to make sufficient hemoglobin which causes severe anemic conditions.Hemoglobin is found in red blood cells and transports oxygen to all parts of the body. When there is insufficient hemoglobin in the red blood cells, oxygen cannot get to all parts of the body. Organs demand oxygen and are unable to function properly.There are two primary types of Thalassemia disease such as Alpha Thalassemia disease and Beta Thalassemia disease.Alpha Thalassemia results in a formation of additional beta globins, which leads to the formation of beta-globin tetramers (β4) called Hemoglobin H.

Beta Thalassemia causesadditionalformation of alpha globins, which develops alpha globin tetramers (α4) that store in the erythroblast (immature red blood cell).Thalassemia is caused by mutations in the DNA of cells that make hemoglobin.

Factors that increase risk of Thalassemia include Family history of thalassemia and certain ancestry.Possible complications of Thalassemia includeIron overload, Infections, Bone deformities, splenomegaly, slowed growth rate of child and Heart problems.

Thalassemia signs and symptoms include Fatigue, Weakness, Pale or yellowish skin, Facial bone deformities, slow growth, abdominal swelling, Dark urine, chest pain,cold hands and feet, poor feeding, greater susceptibility to infections. Diagnosis of Thalassemia includesa complete blood count (CBC), a reticulocyte count,Iron count, Genetic testing and prenatal testing. Treatment of Thalassemia depends on the type and severity of Thalassemia such as Blood transfusions, Bone marrow or stem cell transplant, Surgery and Gene therapy.

Global Thalassemia Treatment Market has been segmented on the basis ofType of Treatment, Diagnosis, End usersand Geography. On the basis of Type of TreatmentGlobal Thalassemia Treatment Market is classified into Blood Transfusion, Chelating Therapy, Bone Marrow Transplant, Stem Cell Transplant, Surgery, Gene Therapy and Others.On the basis of DiagnosisGlobal Thalassemia Treatment Market is classified into Perinatal Testing, Prenatal Testing, Pre-Implantation and Other.On the basis of the End user the Global Thalassemia Treatment Market is classified into Hospitals, Biotechnological Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, Educational Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Industries and others.

The regions covered in Global Thalassemia Treatment Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Melanoma Drug Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Thalassemia Treatment Market reports cover prominent players like Bluebird bio Inc., Acceleron Pharma Inc., Novartis AG, Celgene Corporation, Shire plc, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Celgene,Lonza group, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Calimmune Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine Inc., Errant Gene Therapeutics LLC, Gamida Cell Ltd, Gilead Sciences Inc., Incyte Corp, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., IRBM Science Park SpA, Johnson & Johnson, Kiadis Pharma NV, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Merck & Co Inc., PharmaEssentia Corp, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Genorama Ltd, HiMedia Laboratories, DiagCor Bioscience Inc. Ltd and Tosoh Bioscience Inc.

Market Dynamics –

Increase in awareness about the disease and technological expansions are likely to raise the adoption of gene therapies. Also Rising Prevalence of Thalassemia, Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Spending, Increasing Spending on Stem Cell Research, Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Rising Asian Population will boost theGlobal Thalassemia Treatment Market. Treatment of Thalassemia is mostly restricted to regular blood transfusions and iron chelation therapy.Moreover, High operation cost of sophisticated clinical and preclinical imaging systems, High cost of maintenance andless life span of accessoriesalso restraining theGlobal Thalassemia Treatment Market.Yearlyspending for treatment of Thalassemia ranged from $ 108 to 432, depending on type of treatment with average cost per blood transfusion was $ 5.2±2.2. Average 18.5%±14.3 of the total annual income was spent on the treatment for Thalassemia. Drugs prescribed for Thalassemia mostly cures symptoms and side effects such as anemia, iron overload, slow growth of children and vitamin deficiency.Occurrence of Thalassemia is reported to increase steadily over the years across different regions. This can be due to population migration, intermarriages, genetic as well as environmental factors prompting the condition and its implications.Systematic Drugs under Pipeline, Rising Scope for Gene Therapy and increasing awareness towards Thalassemia are some opportunities in the forecast period for theGlobal Thalassemia Treatment Market.

Regional Analysis –

North America have largest share ofGlobal Thalassemia Treatment Market. It is mainly driven by quickly increasing immigrant population from tropical regions, rising number of population with Thalassemia carrier gene and rise in birth rates due to variation of genes among the population in the U.S.There are some prenatal tests available on the market to determine the possibility of alpha thalassemia including both invasive and non-invasive technique.

The alpha thalassemia testing market has aemergent trend in the countries with traditional groups like Mediterranean countries, African countries and few countries in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, in Asia Pacific region the growth in similar community marriage practices and high fertility ratewith alpha thalassemia patients have been detected. This is expected to raiseacceptance of blood transfusion and chelation therapy treatments during the forecast period.A latestimprovement in the testing of alpha Thalassemia may determine the risk of the disease by in vitro examination of the embryo. While there are various such tests available in theGlobal Thalassemia Treatment Market but lack of awareness leads to the neglect and delayed diagnosis of the diseased state.

Most frequently prone area for alpha thalassemia is Mediterranean countries, African countries, and Southeast Asian countries. Thalassemia trait practically affects 6% to 35% of the population in these ethnic groups. Middle East & Africa is likely to be the fastest risingGlobal Thalassemia Treatment Market during the forecast period.

Chapter – Global Thalassemia Treatment Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

Global Thalassemia Treatment Market Production (K Unit), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2024

Global Thalassemia Treatment Market Consumption (K Unit), Market Share ( %) and Growth Rate, 2014- 2024

Global Thalassemia Treatment Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2024

Chapter –Global Thalassemia Treatment Market: by Type of Treatment

Chapter –Global Thalassemia Treatment Market: by Diagnosis

