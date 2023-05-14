Thailand’s Election: What to Watch and What’s at Stake

Thai voters headed to the polls on Sunday in a hotly contested election that may decide whether or not Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the final who seized energy in a coup in 2014, is unseated by his rivals.

An observer of Thai politics has known as the election probably the most consequential one in his lifetime.

Opinion polls present that many citizens need change, backing opposition events which have promised to revive democratic rule in Thailand and roll again a few of the authoritarian insurance policies launched by Mr. Prayuth.

There’s a broad sentiment that Mr. Prayuth has completed little to spice up the economic system after 9 years in energy. His harsh crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Bangkok in 2020 has additionally alienated many citizens.