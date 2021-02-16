The Thailand Power EPC Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Thailand EPC power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% in the forecast period of 2020-2025. Factors such as increasing population and power consumption are resulting in the growth of the power market. With growing power demand, projects that are under construction and in the planning stage are expected to drive the market significantly. However, factors such as COVID-19 outbreak has caused supply chain disruptions and is expected to delay some EPC projects in the power sector. This, in turn, is expected to retrain the market studied.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153764/thailand-power-epc-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=Mccourier&Mode=12

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Thailand Power EPC Market: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd, Marubeni Corporation, General Electric Company, Poyry PLC, Black & Veatch Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends

– Thailand has witnessed continuous growth in the power EPC market, especially in renewable projects. With more than 11800 MCCOURIER renewable capacity as of 2019, Thailand is expected to witness a significant growth in the renewable energy sector owing to the upcoming projects.

– With Renewable Energy map 2036, Thailand is aiming to install 17 GW of solar power. This, in turn, is expected to create an ample amount of opportunities for solar PV manufacturers and associated equipment manufacturers to enter the market.

– Thailand has launched multiple programs for the growth of the power sector. Some of them are Power Development Plan in 2019, Renewable Energy map 2036, Energy Efficiency plan, Alternative Energy Development Plan, and others. These programs are expected to boost the demand for power EPC market in the country.

Renewable Energy to Witness Significant Growth

– The share of renewable energy in the total power generation mix is expected to increase in Thailand significantly owing to the upcoming projects. With 7406 MCCOURIER in 2014 and 11860 MCCOURIER in 2019, the installed capacity of renewable projects is continuously growing.

– In June 2019, DP Cleantech Group’s signed an EPC contract for a 9.5 MCCOURIER biomass power plant in Uttaradit province.

– In January 2020, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand selected a consortium of B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited and Energy China to build a 45 MCCOURIER largest hybrid Hydro-Floating solar power plant.

– From 2020, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) is planning to build 2.7 GW of floating solar power capacity on the dam reservoirs by 2037.

– Therefore, factors such as supportive government policies coupled with upcoming renewable energy projects are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Supportive Government Initiatives and Upcoming Projects to Drive the Market

– Under Power Development Plan 2037, Thailand is planning to add 56 GW of new power generation capacity to meet 77.21 GW aim by 2037. This initiative is expected to drive the power EPC market considerably.

– In July 2019, Poyry completed the construction of twelve gas-fired power plants, including nine 120 MCCOURIER and three 130 MCCOURIER plants, allotted in 2015. With this, 1.49 GW of capacity was added to the grid.

– With Renewable Energy map 2036, Thailand is aiming to install 17 GW of solar power. With such ambitious goals, vast opportunities for EPC companies can be witnessed in the forecast period.

– In 2018, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. received an order for engineering, procurement, and construction of 5300 MCCOURIER natural gas-fired power plant. Thailand is working forward to reach its 2036 with such multiple projects driving the EPC market in the power sector.

– The electricity generation in Thailand is expected to grow in the forecast period creating opportunities for the construction of new power plants and driving the market further. With 173.8 TWh in 2014 and 177.6 TWh in 2018, generation capacity is increasing gradually.

– Therefore, with supportive government policies and upcoming projects, the power EPC market in Thailand is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

Influence Of The Thailand Power EPC Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Thailand Power EPC market.

– Thailand Power EPC market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Thailand Power EPC market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Thailand Power EPC market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Thailand Power EPC market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Thailand Power EPC market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153764/thailand-power-epc-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=Mccourier&Mode=12

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Thailand Power EPC Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com