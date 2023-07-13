Thailand Parliament Vote: Pita Limjaroenrat Faces Setbacks

Thailand inched nearer to political gridlock on Thursday as politicians gathered in Parliament to vote for the following prime minister with no clear victor in sight.

The main candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, a charismatic younger progressive, was dealt a significant setback on the eve of the vote when Thailand’s Election Fee requested the Constitutional Courtroom to droop him from Parliament.

Mr. Pita, who scored a significant political victory over the ruling navy junta and its royalist allies in the course of the basic election in Could, has been underneath investigation for allegedly proudly owning undeclared shares in a media firm. On Wednesday, the Courtroom additionally stated that it had accepted a grievance towards Mr. Pita over his calls to amend a legislation that harshly penalizes criticism of the Thai monarchy.

Neither blow stopped Transfer Ahead, Mr. Pita’s social gathering, and different coalition members from nominating him for prime minister on Thursday morning. However the setbacks will make it that a lot tougher for him to win the assist he must grow to be prime minister, elevating the prospect of recent pro-democracy avenue protests in a rustic that seems fed up with navy rule.